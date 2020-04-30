Still high, Iowa jobless claims may decline

In addition a total of $4.81 million was paid to 13,344 Iowans under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program — covering those who typically don’t qualify for unemployment aid such as independent contractors.

The 261,740 unemployment claims filed in the state over the past six weeks are the most for any similar stretch in Iowa history — at least dating to the Great Depression.

Earlier this week, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced limited-capacity reopenings would begin for restaurants, fitness centers and retailers in 77 counties where the coronavirus has not been found to be widespread.

Businesses in the 22 other counties were ordered to continue restrictions until May 15.

State officials announced this week that Iowans who are recalled to work but who refuse may be notified they are ineligible for aid.

Counties not included in the eased restrictions are Allamakee, Benton, Black Hawk, Bremer, Dallas, Des Moines, Dubuque, Fayette, Henry, Iowa, Jasper, Johnson, Linn, Louisa, Marshall, Muscatine, Polk, Poweshiek, Scott, Tama, Washington and Woodbury.