{{featured_button_text}}
102813ho-Rachelle-Brown

Rachelle Brown.

 Courtesy Photo

WATERLOO — At-large Waterloo City Councilman Steve Schmitt has announced his campaign committee for his re-election bid in the Nov. 5 municipal election.

Cindy Wells and Rachelle Brown are co-chairing the committee.

Other committee members include: Forest Dillavou, Judeda Ambrose-Hill, Evan “Curly” Hultman, Bruce Jacobs, Willard and Kay Jenkins, Patrick and Jodi Klein, Barb Krizek, April Leadley, Jim Lind, Edward Loggins III, Kevin and Beth McCrindle, Laurie McLaughlin, Leon Mosely, Bob Reisinger and Nancy Showers.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments