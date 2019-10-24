WATERLOO — At-large Waterloo City Councilman Steve Schmitt has announced his campaign committee for his re-election bid in the Nov. 5 municipal election.
Cindy Wells and Rachelle Brown are co-chairing the committee.
Other committee members include: Forest Dillavou, Judeda Ambrose-Hill, Evan “Curly” Hultman, Bruce Jacobs, Willard and Kay Jenkins, Patrick and Jodi Klein, Barb Krizek, April Leadley, Jim Lind, Edward Loggins III, Kevin and Beth McCrindle, Laurie McLaughlin, Leon Mosely, Bob Reisinger and Nancy Showers.
