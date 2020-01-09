NEW HAMPTON -- U.S. Rep. Steve King, the controversial Republican facing re-election and a tough primary, said Wednesday he would hold two town halls in two of his district's Northeast Iowa counties.
In 2019 and 2018, the Republican from Kiron has held town hall meetings in all of the counties he represents in Iowa's 4th District, which stretches over a large part of western, central and northern Iowa, including several counties in Northeast Iowa.
Both town halls are open to the public and will be held Wednesday, Jan. 22.
King will hold a town hall from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Kling Memorial Library, 708 Seventh St., in Grundy Center. He will also hold a town hall from 2-3 p.m. at the Lakeview Community Center, 10 North Lakeview Drive, in Clear Lake.
King has served in Congress since 2002, originally in Iowa's now-defunct 5th District, and since 2013 in the 4th District. After remarks in a January 2019 article in The New York Times regarding white nationalism and white supremacy, the Republican Steering Committee removed King from all committee assignments, which included the judiciary, agriculture and small business committees.
King declared he would run for re-election, but faces four Republican challengers in the June 2 primary: Randy Feenstra, Steve Reeder, Bret Richards and Jeremy Taylor. The winner awaits the lone Democrat, J.D. Scholten, in the general election in November.
Staff writer at The Courier 2005 (college intern), 2007-2012, 2015-present. Graduate of UNI 2006. Three-time Iowa APME award winner (investigative reporting 2008, lifestyle feature 2016, business feature 2018)
