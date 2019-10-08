SIOUX CITY — The campaign team of U.S. Rep. Steve King, R-Kiron, said Monday an internal poll shows he has a strong lead over the four fellow Republican challengers who want to unseat him in 2020.
King, an outspoken conservative congressman, received 59 percent support from likely Republican voters who said they were “definitely,” “probably,” or “leaning” toward supporting him in the June primary, according to the poll. His four GOP challengers combined for 23 percent of support. Seventeen percent of GOP poll respondents were undecided.
State Sen. Randy Feenstra of Hull led the challengers with 15 percent, while Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor had 6 percent and former Irwin Mayor Bret Richards had 2 percent. No support was registered for Arnolds Park real estate agent Steve Reeder, who entered the race last week.
“These poll results mirror what I am seeing on the ground. Republicans in the 4th District are overwhelmingly choosing to stand with me as the only proven and tested conservative in this race,” King said in a statement.
The poll was shared in a release from Jeff King, King’s son who serves on his campaign team. The poll was taken over Oct. 1 to 3 by G1 Survey Research of 400 likely Republican primary voters, and has a 5 percent margin of error.
Matt Leopold, the campaign manager for Feenstra, in a Monday press release said King is “desperate” and resorts “to liberal tactic of shopping fake polls to news media just like they’ve done repeatedly done in an effort to discredit President Trump.”
Richards said voters don’t care about horse-race stories, conventional polls or internal polls.
“Congressman King has, by far, the highest name identification in the GOP primary so the results of this conventional type of polling should come as no surprise to anyone. Far less surprising is that a poll commissioned by the King campaign would show the congressman out in front. Frankly, our internal polling shows that when voters see and hear me, I make the largest net gain of anyone in the race,” Richards said.
A second question in the poll asked, “Overall, would you say you approve or disapprove of the job Steve King has done as United States Congressman?” The poll showed 72 percent approved of King as congressman.
The poll also asked a question about King’s “characterization in the media as a racist and a white nationalist.” Seventy percent of those polled said they were aware of a New York Times article that summarized a King interview in January, and 74 percent sided with King instead of the media.
King was quoted in the Times story as asking, “White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization — how did that language become offensive? Why did I sit in classes teaching me about the merits of our history and our civilization?”
Republican House leaders subsequently removed King from his committee positions for 2019 and 2020, and Leopold said that has meant King can’t ably advance the conservative agenda.
Taylor lives in Sioux City and is a former state legislator. In a Monday statement, Taylor said, “Steve King should be concerned by these numbers. His own internal poll shows his support slipping away. Here’s what I know from traveling the district every day and talking to conservative activists and voters: People are ready to turn the page on the Steve King era.”
A June 2020 primary election will determine the Republican nominee. J.D. Scholten, of Sioux City, is the sole Democratic candidate in the field.
