Steve King says House leader will allow for 'exoneration,' return of committee assignments

SIOUX CITY -- Northwest Iowa Congressman Steve King said House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has agreed to a process by which the nine-term incumbent can get "exoneration" and back on committees that were stripped in January 2019 after King's controversial published remarks about white supremacy.

“On April 20, Kevin McCarthy and I reached an agreement that he would advocate to the steering committee to put all of my committees back, all of my seniority," King said at a forum Monday night.

“When Congress comes back into session, when the steering committee can (inaudible) together, I have Kevin McCarthy’s word that that will be my time for exoneration.”

King made the remarks during a Monday evening candidate debate in Spencer as moderated by the Spencer Daily Reporter. That came during his final wrap-up of the 90-minute Iowa 4th Congressional District debate, which comes ahead of an important June 2 primary election involving King and four Republican challengers.

Those four, Randy Feenstra, Steve Reeder, Bret Richards and Jeremy Taylor, also took part in the forum. All four men spoke after King raised the committee issue, and none addressed what he said in their closing remarks.