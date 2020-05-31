Steve King faces stiff primary fight in Iowa Republican primary Tuesday

SIOUX CITY — After nearly 18 years representing a heavily Republican district, Rep. Steve King is fighting to hold off a well-financed fellow GOP challenger in Tuesday’s primary that’s shaping up as a referendum on the controversial congressman’s effectiveness.
Of the four challengers on the ballot, state Sen. Randy Feenstra of Hull has emerged as the biggest threat to King, easily outraising the incumbent and the rest of the field and picking up support from a long list of conservative groups and politicians including former Gov. Terry Branstad and evangelical leader Bob Vander Plaats.
As a slew of campaign ads tout Feenstra’s conservative credentials and blast King, the embattled incumbent says he’s relying on connections made over 18 years in office with rank-and-file Republicans who recognize his defense of immigration policy enforcement, gun rights and anti-abortion stance.
“People know me. In one of the polls, my name ID (identification) is the same as (President) Donald Trump’s,” King said in a recent interview. Feenstra “gets a lot more press than I do, but I guess I’ve been here a little longer. I think that’s all right. People know what I stand for and believe in, and I hope they remember the type of work that I have the blessing to do for them.”
Feenstra and his allies have emphasized King’s loss of influence in Congress. Last year, GOP House leaders stripped King of all his committee assignments as punishment for published comments in which he questioned when terms like “white supremacist” and “white national” became offensive.
In his ads, Feenstra promises to “deliver” in a way King cannot.
“I’ve been a proven conservative leader, (based) on what I’ve done in the (Iowa) Senate. ... I wrote the largest tax reduction in state history,” Feenstra said.
In a series of virtual campaign forums, King has pushed back on suggestions his clout has diminished. At a May 12 forum in Spencer, he insisted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy had agreed King will regain his committee posts, including his spot on the House Agriculture Committee.
But McCarthy has dismissed King’s claim, saying his white supremacist comments “cannot be exonerated.” Members of the House Steering Committee also vowed to keep King sidelined even if he is re-elected this fall.
Feenstra said King’s false claims about reclaiming his committee posts shows the incumbent is “desperate.”
The limited polling in the race suggests Feenstra is within striking distance of winning. An internal poll from Feenstra’s campaign released May 20 showed the challenger up 2 points, 41 to 39 percent. An independent poll conducted May 22 for the Iowa Standard, a conservative website, had King up by 14 points over Feenstra, 45.57 percent to 31.75 percent.
In that poll, conducted by a Washington, D.C. firm, had the four other challengers in low double- or single digits. Jeremy Taylor, a former state legislator and Woodbury County supervisor from Sioux City, was at 11.96 percent; Bret Richards, a former mayor of Irwin, was at 5.98 percent; and Okoboji real estate developer Steve Reeder was at 4.74 percent.
If no candidate receives at least 35 percent support in Tuesday’s primary, the nominee would be picked at a special nominating convention this summer.
If no candidate receives at least 35 percent support in Tuesday’s primary, the nominee would be picked at a special nominating convention this summer.
King, who turned 71 on Thursday, has repeatedly insisted the New York Times reporter misquoted him in the January 2019 article, which led to a national backlash. Besides Feenstra, the other challengers seemed to agree with him at a recent candidate forum in Des Moines. Like Feenstra, while the challengers have not directly referred to the white nationalist controversy, they have questioned whether King can still effectively represent the district.
Taylor likened King to a starting quarterback “whose time has come and gone.” But Taylor has spent much more of his campaign trying to poke holes in Feenstra’s readiness to wear the conservative mantle. In particular, Taylor has claimed Feenstra has “alienated” conservatives over gun legislation in the Iowa Senate, a charge Feenstra has denied.
Taylor, who was forced to resign his seat on the Woodbury County supervisors earlier this year over residency issues, said he’s focusing particularly hard on his home county, the most populous in the district. As much as one-fifth of all primary votes could come from here.
Feenstra’s primary strategy includes turning out voters in his home county of Sioux, the most Republican county in the state.
Though acknowledging they’re underdogs, Richards and Reeder are aiming to pull off an upset.
Richards said the district voters he’s spoken to don’t like “career politicians” such as King, nor do they want the “establishment candidate,” such as Feenstra. He dismissed that the primary competition boils down to those two, noting there has been no true independent poll on the race.
An Army veteran and second generation business owner of many convenience stores and restaurants in west central Iowa, Richards said he’s versed to pass legislation that would help reduce health care costs, particularly medicine costs, and push out a package that would update America’s infrastructure.
Reeder said Iowans want new representation, since too many congressional members get too entrenched in Washington, and he hopes to be among an influx of “patriots” to join Congress in 2021.
“You put service before self, and you go in to serve,” Reeder said.
King appeared more vulnerable to a primary challenge following his narrow 3 point victory over Democrat J.D. Scholten in 2018. Scholten, who is running again this year, is unopposed in Tuesday’s Democratic primary. On Thursday, he relaunched his campaign ad narrated by Kevin Costner, the star of the “Field of Dreams” film.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.