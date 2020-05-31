Steve King faces stiff primary fight in Iowa Republican primary Tuesday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SIOUX CITY — After nearly 18 years representing a heavily Republican district, Rep. Steve King is fighting to hold off a well-financed fellow GOP challenger in Tuesday’s primary that’s shaping up as a referendum on the controversial congressman’s effectiveness.

Of the four challengers on the ballot, state Sen. Randy Feenstra of Hull has emerged as the biggest threat to King, easily outraising the incumbent and the rest of the field and picking up support from a long list of conservative groups and politicians including former Gov. Terry Branstad and evangelical leader Bob Vander Plaats.

As a slew of campaign ads tout Feenstra’s conservative credentials and blast King, the embattled incumbent says he’s relying on connections made over 18 years in office with rank-and-file Republicans who recognize his defense of immigration policy enforcement, gun rights and anti-abortion stance.

“People know me. In one of the polls, my name ID (identification) is the same as (President) Donald Trump’s,” King said in a recent interview. Feenstra “gets a lot more press than I do, but I guess I’ve been here a little longer. I think that’s all right. People know what I stand for and believe in, and I hope they remember the type of work that I have the blessing to do for them.”