Steve King, conservative icon, exits Iowa seat after 18 years

In the 2018 general election, J.D. Scholten, a little known Democrat from Sioux City, nearly pulled an upset. That signaled the beginning of the end was coming for King, Best said.

“Though the January 2019 interview with the New York Times, and the subsequent loss of committee assignments, signaled King’s political decline, I strongly believe that his three-point win over Scholten in 2018 ended his career in Congress,” Best said.

In a January 2019 New York Times article on immigration, King was quoted as asking, “White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization — how did that language become offensive? Why did I sit in classes teaching me about the merits of our history and our civilization?”

The published remarks fueled a national backlash, that resulted in Republican House leaders stripping him of committee assignments, which he never regained. King has repeatedly insisted the Times reporter misquoted him, and also said he was the victim of a political hit orchestrated by people and groups.

Feenstra’s nearly 10-point primary win marked the end of the long-term incumbent’s congressional career.

“You know, this is life. I know there were a good number of sympathy calls that came in,” King said.

“... Steve King is doing just fine. ... At no point was there a morgue atmosphere in our household. What you have to do is judge, are you satisfied with what you have done with the tools God gave you to work with? And if the answer to that is, yes or close to yes, then there is no lament, because it wasn’t in my hands.”

