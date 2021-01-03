Steve King, conservative icon, exits Iowa seat after 18 years

KIRON — It was never a sure thing that Steve King would win his first term in the U.S. House, let alone nine.
King finished in third place in a four-candidate Republican field for the June 2002 primary for an open seat in the then-Iowa 5th Congressional District. At that point, a nearly two-decades-long congressional career for King seemed far fetched.
However, by the end of that month, King, then a state senator, seized the nomination at the convention in Denison and the rest was history — a career in two congressional districts in which King became beloved among fiscal and social conservatives and the object of scorn from progressives, in Iowa but also nationally.
The congressman, who officially exited the congressional stage Saturday, recently looked back on his tenure.
King said he’s never wavered from how he entered the House in 2003: “I am a full-spectrum constitutional Christian conservative.”
In a recent interview, King cited his prime achievements as the dredging of Storm Lake, the widening of U.S. Highway 20 from two to four lanes in western Iowa and, most recently, his support that paved the way for President Trump to erect miles of a wall on the southern U.S. border with Mexico. King also spoke proudly of his support for renewable energy growth in Iowa, plus his anti-abortion Heartbeat Protection Act, which had 174 sponsors and only died because his fellow Republican House leadership team blocked it, he said.
The latter outcome demonstrates how King at many times during his career knocked heads with Republican leaders.
King said a lot of things that were highly controversial, and, some contend, racist. In 2013, King, referring to so-called Dreamers, undocumented children who came across the border with their parents or other relatives, said: “For everyone who’s a valedictorian, there’s another 100 out there that weigh 130 pounds and they’ve got calves the size of cantaloupes because they’re hauling 75 pounds of marijuana across the desert.”
This year alone, King repeatedly denounced the Black Lives Matter movement and spoke against the push to take down statues and memorials to Confederate soldiers and generals. Until a few years ago, King kept a small Confederate flag on his desk in his office in Washington.
“King leaves a timeline of controversial — and by many Iowans’ standards — noxious public remarks,” said Bradley Best, a Buena Vista University political science professor who has followed King’s career. “While unifying for his electoral base, King’s rhetorical style proved to be inconsistent with the Republican establishment’s highest priority, preserving the 4th District’s status as beyond the reach of even high-quality Democratic candidates.”
King said though some people may take exception with things he’s said, he asserts he never responded by disparaging them.
He points to a record of ably serving Iowans.
“We just kept taking on more and more responsibilities over 18 years. Our staff got better, and our network got better and stronger,” King said.
King also cited his pride on how he approached the notion of working with fellow lawmakers, taking what he called a high road.
“I never flipped on a position and also I never did a quid-pro-quo. I’ve never cut a deal with anyone and said, ‘I’ll vote for your bad bill if you vote for my good bill.’ None of that. So everything has been straight up, and I’ve dealt with people honestly,” King said.
King, 71, typically describes being raised in Denison, but he was born in Storm Lake and lived there until beginning kindergarten. His family lived in tiny Goodell through the middle of his sixth-grade year.
After high school, he worked for a Denison construction firm. He later founded his own firm while living in Kiron, the tiny Crawford County town where he still lives.
Eventually, King was moved to run for the state Senate in 1996, challenging then-incumbent Republican Sen. Wayne Bennett. He cruised to victory in the primary and didn’t lose a November election for state or federal office until his defeat in the June primary at the hands of Republican state Sen. Randy Feenstra.
In the 2018 general election, J.D. Scholten, a little known Democrat from Sioux City, nearly pulled an upset. That signaled the beginning of the end was coming for King, Best said.
“Though the January 2019 interview with the New York Times, and the subsequent loss of committee assignments, signaled King’s political decline, I strongly believe that his three-point win over Scholten in 2018 ended his career in Congress,” Best said.
In a January 2019 New York Times article on immigration, King was quoted as asking, “White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization — how did that language become offensive? Why did I sit in classes teaching me about the merits of our history and our civilization?”
The published remarks fueled a national backlash, that resulted in Republican House leaders stripping him of committee assignments, which he never regained. King has repeatedly insisted the Times reporter misquoted him, and also said he was the victim of a political hit orchestrated by people and groups.
Feenstra’s nearly 10-point primary win marked the end of the long-term incumbent’s congressional career.
“You know, this is life. I know there were a good number of sympathy calls that came in,” King said.
“... Steve King is doing just fine. ... At no point was there a morgue atmosphere in our household. What you have to do is judge, are you satisfied with what you have done with the tools God gave you to work with? And if the answer to that is, yes or close to yes, then there is no lament, because it wasn’t in my hands.”