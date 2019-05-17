INDEPENDENCE -- Two days after announcing his plan to run for president and getting the endorsement of Iowa's attorney general, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock spoke at Em's Coffee Co. in Independence.
“I’m here for Steve Bullock all the way to the presidency,” Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller said to kick off Friday's event. “You can always take him at his word.”
Miller stressed Bullock, known for governing a state that voted for Trump, has the Democratic party's mainstream views.
“He’s not a moderate,” Miller said.
After Miller’s introduction, Bullock spoke to a crowd of around 40 people in the cramped coffee house.
“I think we gather for a unifying reason,” Bullock said. "We gather to make sure Donald Trump isn’t president come next November.”
Bullock is the 22nd of 23 candidates running to be the Democratic nominee for president in 2020. His trip to Independence was part of Bullock's first trip to Iowa as a presidential candidate, and he toured several other eastern Iowa cities Friday and Saturday.
During the event, Bullock railed against the U.S. Supreme Court decision Citizens United, which classified political spending as a form of protected speech under the First Amendment, essentially deregulating it.
"Dark money is taking over," Bullock said. "In the 2018 election, 50% of all expenditures were from groups that didn't disclose (their donors)."
Bullock was one of the few Democrats to win statewide office in places that predominately voted for Trump.
“I’ve been able to bridge the divides that make government work,” Bullock said. “As governor, I’ve been able to get progressive things through."
Bullock also addressed tariffs, which he said have caused problems for Iowans.
“It’s a hot topic here, and it’s a hot topic where I live, too,” he said. “You’re losing your markets, so you’re keeping your soybeans in the bin -- and if you need to buy a tractor, you’re hit on the steel and aluminum tariffs. 'America First' has become 'America Alone.'”
Bullock said he believed international allies needed to get involved.
Tami Fenner, one of Em's owners, said Em's has become a place where presidential candidates often appear during the caucus season, which started because Fenner’s daughter, Emillea Hillman, was friends with former Sen. Tom Harkin.
The back wall of the coffee shop has two large photos of Presidents Bill Clinton and Barak Obama with Hillman, though Em's has no party affiliation, Fenner said.
“They don’t necessarily bring business, but the pictures on the wall don’t hurt business,” Fenner said.
Over the years there have been too many candidates who have come through to count, she said.
“(Candidates) aren’t always here, but it’s a frequent stop,” Fenner said.
