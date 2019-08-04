Gov. Steve Bullock of Montana has landed endorsements for his presidential campaign from six Iowa Democratic leaders.
They join two leading Iowa Democrats who previously endorsed Bullock — Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller and Jan Bauer, a Democratic National Committee member and former 22-year Story County party chairwoman.
You have free articles remaining.
His most recent endorsers are Crawford County Supervisor Dave Muhlbauer of Denison; former legislator Bill Gannon of Mingo; Suzette Jensen of Des Moines, co-chairwoman of the East Des Moines Democrats and former Des Moines school board member.
Also, Ray Blase of Ankeny, founding member of West Des Moines Democrats and former bureau chief of the Polk County Attorney’s Office; Kathleen Gannon of Mingo, Jasper County farmer and former Iowa Association of Independent Colleges and Universities executive; and Jonna Jensen of Maquoketa, a Jackson County faith leader.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.