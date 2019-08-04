{{featured_button_text}}
Steve Bullock

Steve Bullock

Gov. Steve Bullock of Montana has landed endorsements for his presidential campaign from six Iowa Democratic leaders.

They join two leading Iowa Democrats who previously endorsed Bullock — Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller and Jan Bauer, a Democratic National Committee member and former 22-year Story County party chairwoman.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

His most recent endorsers are Crawford County Supervisor Dave Muhlbauer of Denison; former legislator Bill Gannon of Mingo; Suzette Jensen of Des Moines, co-chairwoman of the East Des Moines Democrats and former Des Moines school board member.

Also, Ray Blase of Ankeny, founding member of West Des Moines Democrats and former bureau chief of the Polk County Attorney’s Office; Kathleen Gannon of Mingo, Jasper County farmer and former Iowa Association of Independent Colleges and Universities executive; and Jonna Jensen of Maquoketa, a Jackson County faith leader.

Coming soon: Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments