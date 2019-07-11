WATERLOO — During a Waterloo stop on Wednesday, presidential candidate and Montana Gov. Steve Bullock said large animal confinements are a state issue, not a federal one.
“There are challenges saying the federal government can solve all of it,” Bullock said during a press gaggle. “Part of this is really a state issue.”
The rising number of CAFOs in Iowa has been controversial due to their impact on water and air quality.
“Water quality, at times, is a national issue, and that’s why we have the Clean Water Act.” Bullock said. “But you also can’t control every facet of it.”
During Bullock’s visit he stopped at SingleSpeed Brewing Co. and met with prospective Iowa caucus goers.
Dennis Harbaugh, of Waterloo, likes the wide variety of candidates to choose from, and said he’s impressed by Bullock, a Democratic governor in a Republican state.
“It’s really a time when we need big, bold ideas,” Harbaugh said.
Raymond Clark, of Waterloo, attended the event at SingleSpeed with his wife.
“(Bullock’s) plain-spoken, there’s no doubt about that,” he said.
It’s unlikely Clark will caucus for Bullock, but he hasn’t made a decision, he said.
The stop was part of Bullock’s tour of Iowa this week. He also made stops in Gowrie, Rippey, Des Moines, Marshalltown, Vinton and Iowa City.
The Rev. Chuck Lane was impressed by Bullock.
“I think he’d be a good candidate,” Lane said. “I know we’ve got 20 of them, but I haven’t really made a choice. I’m one of these people that like to listen before I jump in.”
