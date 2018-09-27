CEDAR FALLS – Three Democratic candidates for statewide office visited the University of Northern Iowa on Wednesday to get students excited about the the upcoming election.
Deidre DeJear, 33, candidate for secretary of state, Rob Sand, 35, candidate for state auditor, and Tim Gannon, 42, secretary of agriculture candidate, met with about 20 students.
“I want to increase voter turnout,” DeJear said.
All three candidates are younger than 45, and they played up the need for youths to vote for youthful candidates.
“The more we participate, the more we vote, the more we get the opportunity to elect people that are going to best represent our values,” DeJear said. “We have the opportunity to make some serious change happen in our state.”
The candidates encouraged students to put all of their energy into the Nov. 6 election.
According to Gannon, student voters helped put former Iowa Gov. Tom Vilsack in office, and talking to students, writing letters to the editor and getting people registered to vote makes a difference.
“But it won’t just happen by itself,” he said. “There’s a lot of work between now and then.”
Farming has a big impact on students and everyone in Iowa.
“If you guys want to show folks you really care elect the folks at the top of ticket,” Gannon said, “here in Black Hawk County it matters all the way down to the county supervisors.”
Sand talked about the how the state budget affects student tuition.
“The direction of the budget affects your tuition bill,” he said. “Every time that generations ahead of us decide that they don’t want invest in your education, they are then turning around and asking you to pay for it.”
Sand said he thought someone younger is needed in the state auditor’s office because of the technological change.
“Right now every time they do an audit and they want to take the numbers out of the bank records of the entity that they’re auditing and look at it from a different angle to see what pops up, they have to, with their fingers on a keyboard, reenter every number on the bank account into a spreadsheet,” Sand said. “I think there’s a difference between having a candidate that’s younger, that’s a digital native that understands and appreciates how much better it is to do that with a computer, versus people that say, ‘that’s how we’ve always done it.’”
The event was part of an effort by DeJear, Sand and Gannon to visit Iowa’s three state universities.
Natalie Dean, head of the Northern Iowa Democrats and a senior at UNI, helped organize the event.
“Every election season candidates always want to do campus tours,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.