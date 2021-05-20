Statehouse summaries: Closer look at key topics

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

DIVISIVE CONCEPTS: The Legislature voted to forbid “divisive concepts” like gender- or race-based stereotypes from inclusion in diversity training for staff and students at most publicly funded institutions and government entities in the state, as well as protect free-speech rights on college campuses.

GUN RIGHTS: Beginning July 1, Iowans age 21 and older will no longer be required to get permits to purchase or carry a concealed handgun but they also still will have the option to obtain a permit if they choose. If they choose not to get a permit, they must pass a background check when buying a gun from a federally licensed dealer. Also, a private seller will no longer have to ask to see a buyer’s permit to obtain. However, under the new law, it will become a Class D felony to sell, rent or loan a gun to a person the seller “knows or reasonably should know” is prohibited from owning firearms. Reynolds also signed a separate law that provides some immunity from legal liability to companies that make guns and ammunition, which backers say will prevent frivolous lawsuits but critics warn will give people injured by a malfunctioning gun no legal recourse.