Statehouse Republican leaders declare mandate from voters

DES MOINES — Republican state lawmakers will return to the Iowa Capitol in January emboldened by what they consider to be a mandate from voters.
The Nov. 3 elections maintained Republicans’ majorities in both the House and Senate, meaning along with Kim Reynolds in the governor’s office, Republicans for two more years have complete control over state lawmaking.
Republican state lawmakers have been meeting to elect leaders and begin preparations for the legislative session, scheduled to begin Jan. 11 and run through April.
Pat Grassley, who was retained by his Republican colleagues as speaker of the House, said Monday he expects the session to begin on time despite the COVID-19 pandemic now raging in Iowa.
The two-week average number of new COVID-19 cases and COVID-19-related hospitalizations in Iowa are nearly triple what they were just two months ago, and the two-week average number of new COVID-19-related deaths is at its highest point of the pandemic.
The 2020 session was suspended for 10 weeks in the pandemic’s infant stages.
“Our expectation is to return in the beginning of January and get to work. Iowans expect that of us,” Grassley told reporters on Monday.
Grassley said but he said he does not expect Republicans to consider a statewide mask mandate — something recommended by public health experts — or legislation to shut down businesses to stop the virus’ spread.
Republicans have held all the state lawmaking levers since 2017, and will start the 2021 session with an expanded 59-41 majority in the House and a 32-18 majority in the Senate.
“I think it validates a lot of the decisions that we’ve been making over the last four years. We’ve had a Republican trifecta for four years now, and Iowans have continuously brought us back to be in charge,” Jack Whitver, who was retained by his colleagues as the Republican Senate Majority Leader, said last week.
Republican leaders have not revealed plans for the upcoming session, but say they are proud of the health of Iowa’s state budget.
The state has a surplus of more than $300 million and an emergency reserve of nearly $800 million.
“I think we’ve put ourselves in a really good position,” Grassley said.
House Republicans also retained Matt Windschitl as House majority leader, John Wills as speaker pro tem and Mike Sexton as majority whip.
Senate Republicans voted Jake Chapman as the new Senate president. He replaces Charles Schneider, who did not run for re-election. Brad Zaun was re-elected as Senate president pro tem and Amy Sinclair as majority whip.
