Statehouse Republican leaders declare mandate from voters

DES MOINES — Republican state lawmakers will return to the Iowa Capitol in January emboldened by what they consider to be a mandate from voters.

The Nov. 3 elections maintained Republicans’ majorities in both the House and Senate, meaning along with Kim Reynolds in the governor’s office, Republicans for two more years have complete control over state lawmaking.

Republican state lawmakers have been meeting to elect leaders and begin preparations for the legislative session, scheduled to begin Jan. 11 and run through April.

Pat Grassley, who was retained by his Republican colleagues as speaker of the House, said Monday he expects the session to begin on time despite the COVID-19 pandemic now raging in Iowa.

The two-week average number of new COVID-19 cases and COVID-19-related hospitalizations in Iowa are nearly triple what they were just two months ago, and the two-week average number of new COVID-19-related deaths is at its highest point of the pandemic.

The 2020 session was suspended for 10 weeks in the pandemic’s infant stages.

“Our expectation is to return in the beginning of January and get to work. Iowans expect that of us,” Grassley told reporters on Monday.

