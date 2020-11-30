Statehouse journalists form organization to promote transparency, public access

Members of the Iowa Statehouse press corps are announcing the formation of the Iowa Capitol Press Association.

The purpose of the association is to support robust coverage of Iowa state government for the benefit of the public and to promote policies that encourage transparency and access. The association will also advocate for conditions in which press corps members can conduct their work safely and effectively.

The Iowa Capitol Press Association shares many of the same values with similar legislative media associations in more than a dozen states.

Association members have elected the following officers: president Erin Murphy, Lee Enterprises; vice president Kathie Obradovich, Iowa Capital Dispatch; and secretary Katarina Sostaric, Iowa Public Radio.

“I am beyond humbled and honored that my colleagues, for whom I have deep respect, have put their faith in me to lead this fledgling organization, whose mission and goals I believe in deeply,” Murphy said. “Our members have enjoyed a respectful working relationship with our leaders in state government. We look forward to working with them to foster a climate of transparency and accountability, for the benefit of the people of Iowa.”