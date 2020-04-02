State tax collections plunge because of faster refunds

This month is when the effects of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ emergency orders closing many non-essential businesses — along with job losses and later tax deadlines — will begin to play havoc with a fiscal 2020 estimate that predicted 3.2 percent revenue growth by June 30.

“It’s amazing how the world has changed” since the state Revenue Estimating Conference set that revised estimate in mid-March, Robinson said.

Now, he said, that estimate looks overly optimistic, given the dramatic changes that have transpired since Iowa reported its first positive COVID-19 cases March 8.

“When that (REC estimate) was made, nobody had shut down anything, and the president was telling us we didn’t have to worry about anything,” Robinson said. “A lot changed in the week after that estimate. I think it was a good estimate for that day, but a lot has changed since then.”

Changes to Iowa’s sales tax law to expand the items and services covered had pushed growth in that category to 7 percent for the first nine months of fiscal 2020, but Robinson said it’s likely that will be “as good as it gets.”

Robinson said it might not be until August when all the taxes have been collected and refunds have been paid that a clearer picture may take shape on how COVID-19 is reshaping government tax receipts and budgets.