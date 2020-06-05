State sets guidelines for family visits to care facilities

Data will help officials understand local virus activity.

Pedati said state health officials created the guidelines with input from professional associations.

“Family members with loved ones in long-term care facilities are asking when they’ll be able to be reunited again,” the governor added. “I understand that this time of separation has been extremely difficult for residents of long-term care facilities and their loved one.

“I’ve heard stories of spouses who have been married for over 60 years who have rarely spent a day apart until these last three months, of sons and daughters who worry that they’re missing precious time with an elderly parent, and of the serious concerns about the impact that this separation is having on the mental health and well-being of all long-term care residents.”

Latest numbers

Statewide, another 13 Iowans died from coronavirus during the 24-hour period ending at 11 a.m. Thursday, bringing the state’s total to 579. Black Hawk County reported 15 new cases and one death Thursday, for a total of 2,002 cases and 48 deaths.

Other Iowa deaths included three in Polk County, two each in Mahaska and Pottawattamie counties, and one each in Dallas, Lucas, Marshall, Montgomery and Wapello counties. Montgomery County’s death was its first.