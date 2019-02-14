CEDAR FALLS — Jeff Danielson, an Iowa state senator and Cedar Falls firefighter, is resigning from both positions, citing the city’s Public Safety Officer program as his reason.
Danielson, 48, announced his resignation during an interview on KWWL and related it to the controversy between Cedar Falls and the firefighter’s union.
The city of Cedar Falls wasn’t informed of his resignation prior to his announcement. Danielson will be eighth firefighter to resign since September.
The Democrat was in his fourth term in the Iowa Senate before his resignation, and was vice president of the Cedar Falls’ firefighter’s union.
During the interview with KWWL, he called this decision the hardest one of his life.
Danielson said he has a job lined up that he will announce at a later time.
Gov. Kim Reynolds will have to schedule a special election, and whoever wins will be up for reelection in 2020.
The city of Cedar Falls did not release a statement on Danielson’s resignation at this time. Cedar Falls firefighters were fighting a fire as Danielson made his announcement Thursday night and were also unavailable for comment.
