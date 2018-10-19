WATERLOO -- A new "rollback" order will shift the property tax burden next year from businesses to homeowners and farms.
The annual assessment limitation order released Friday by the Iowa Department of Revenue will boost the percentage of residential and agricultural property used for taxing purposes in 2019.
It's the 10th time in the last 12 years that the rollback, which is calculated by a formula set by Iowa law, has shifted the local property tax burden from commercial and industrial buildings to residential properties.
But last year the rollback boosted commercial taxes at a savings to homeowners.
While the full impact of the new rollbacks won't be known until cities, counties and school districts adopt property tax rates early next year, the calculations ensure a larger percentage of the taxes generated by those rates will fall on residential properties.
Residential property, currently taxed based on 55.6 percent of assessed value, will be taxed based on 56.9 percent of assessed value for bills payable in September 2019. That would be a 2.3 percent tax hike if local governments maintain their current property tax rates.
Ag property, currently taxed based on 54.5 percent of assessed value, will be taxed based on 56.1 percent of assessed value for bills payable next fall. That would be a 3.1 percent tax increase at current property tax rates.
Commercial and industrial properties are taxed at 90 percent of their assessed value under a law adopted by the Iowa Legislature in 2012, so those classes of property will see a tax freeze unless rates change.
The 2012 legislation included a promise from legislators for the state to reimburse local governments for the lost tax revenue when the commercial and industrial rollback was dropped from 100 to 90 percent. Some lawmakers have been pushing to stop providing that "backfill" in coming years.
Finally, multi-residential property will see its rollback decrease from 78.75 percent to 75 percent next year. Apartment buildings, once taxed at 100 percent of assessed value like commercial property, are gradually seeing the rollback decrease until they are taxed at the same rate as homes.
The annual assessment limitation law is essentially designed to limit the growth of any class of property to an annual inflationary amount. The statewide value of residential and agricultural property through reassessment is not allowed to exceed 3 percent each year, so the rollback is adjusted to prevent that from happening.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Time to sell.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.