State tax collections dipped by nearly 2% last month but stood at 4.4% above fiscal 2019 two months into the new fiscal year, according to the Legislative Services Agency.
Revenue grew by nearly $57 million in July and August compared with the previous year — with personal income tax collections and sales/use tax receipts headed in different directions as a result of state tax law changes that took effect Jan. 1, according to LSA senior tax analyst Jeff Robinson.
Personal income tax collections are flat after Statehouse Republicans enacted rate reductions and the Iowa Department of Revenue lowered the amount of state taxes withheld from Iowans’ paychecks.
Meanwhile, sales and use tax collections are up $49.3 million, or 8.6%, for the first two months of fiscal 2020 because of an expanded base of retail and online items now subject to taxation, Robinson noted.
Overall, he said, “4.4% is good growth when we’ve got a tax reduction and a tax increase all mixed in there. Revenue is coming in better than projected, but it’s just too early to tell if that is permanent good news or not. There are a lot more shoes to fall as far as the personal income tax reductions are concerned.”
Generally, he said, it takes a full quarter, or three months, to get a good sense of the growth trend line for the fiscal year. But he said fiscal 2019 ended better than expected for state receipts, and fiscal 2020 is starting better than expected, as well.
“There’s nothing in here that’s bad news or unexpected,” Robinson said of the LSA August revenue report. “It’s probably good news from a revenue standpoint so far after two months.”
New Iowa House memberState Rep.-elect Ross Wilburn will take the oath of office at 1 p.m. Friday during a swearing-in ceremony in the House Chambers at the State Capitol in Des Moines.
Wilburn, an Ames Democrat, won a special election Aug. 6 for the open seat in House District 46 in Story County.
The first African American elected mayor in Iowa City, Wilburn moved to Ames to take a job at Iowa State University Extension. He unsuccessfully ran for governor in 2018.
Wilburn replaces Lisa Heddens, a longtime member of the Iowa House who resigned after she was appointed to the Story County Board of Supervisors.
Court justices hit the roadJustices of the Iowa Supreme Court will meet with students from seven eastern Iowa schools next Tuesday and Wednesday to discuss the Iowa judicial system and the role of the courts in Iowa.
Visits by the justices are slated at McKinley Elementary School in Muscatine, Louisa-Muscatine High School in Letts, Washington High School in Washington and Columbus Community High School in Columbus Junction on Tuesday, and at high schools in Wilton, West Liberty and Muscatine on Wednesday, according to court officials.
In addition, the Supreme Court will hold a special session of oral arguments open to the public at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Muscatine High School, 2705 Cedar St. Justices will hear attorneys argue a case out of Johnson County in which a defendant is appealing his convictions and sentences for voluntary manslaughter, assault with the intent to cause serious injury, and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.
