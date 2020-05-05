State reports demographics of COVID-related deaths

DES MOINES --- Iowa’s state public health department on Monday for the first time began reporting the demographic breakdown of COVID-19-related deaths.
Black Iowans have accounted for 7 percent of the state’s virus-related deaths, according to the new data published Monday.
Black Iowans comprise just 4 percent of the state’s population, according to U.S. census data.
Latino Iowans have accounted for 6 percent of the state’s virus-related deaths. That is in line with Latinos’ 6 percent share of the state’s population.
Advocacy groups for minority communities had expressed concern that results from statewide testing suggested Iowa minorities were bearing a disproportionate brunt of the virus’ impact. Latinos have comprised 23 percent of confirmed cases of the virus in the state and blacks 13 percent.
A total of 188 Iowans have died from COVID-19-related issues, according to state public health figures.
