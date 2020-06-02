State primary results: Record number of absentee ballots, Howard defeats Tierney

WATERLOO — The coronavirus pandemic likely led to a record number of absentee ballots being cast in a Black Hawk County primary election, officials said Tuesday night.
A total of 15,030 absentee ballots had come in as of Tuesday, though more ballots may arrive and be counted if the postmark shows they were mailed by Monday’s deadline.
“It was one for the record books, (given) the unprecedented number of absentee ballots for a primary election and the overall effect of the pandemic on the election,” said county Auditor Grant Veeder.
But in-person voting numbers were far lower: Overall, 17,634 ballots were cast in Black Hawk County, 11,882 of them by Democrats and 5,752 by Republicans. A dozen were blank.
Over 34% of registered Democrats in the district voted in Tuesday’s primary, along with a little over 25% of Republicans, according to the auditor’s office. Nearly 20% of all registered voters in the county cast a ballot.
In Iowa House District 60, which encompasses Hudson, parts of Waterloo and Cedar Falls and parts of rural Black Hawk County, Ryan Howard bested Colleen Tierney in a Republican primary to face first-term Rep. Dave Williams.
Howard of Cedar Falls, who was backed by Black Hawk County Supervisor and former Waterloo Police Chief Dan Trelka, defeated Tierney 1,174 to 924. Tierney was backed by Waterloo City Council member Margaret Klein.
Republican Walt Rogers held the district from 2010 to 2018 until he was defeated by Williams, and before that the district was a longtime Republican stronghold.
In Iowa House District 72, which encompasses La Porte City, a portion of southern Black Hawk County, all of Tama County and most of Marshall County, Christina Blackcloud-Garcia won her primary against opponent John Anderson with around 75% of the vote.
The final numbersweren’t available late Tuesday night.
Blackcloud-Garcia will face Republican incumbent Rep. Dean Fisher, who was first elected in 2012 and has served for seven years. In 2018, Fisher retained his seat against Democrat Mindy Benson with nearly 60% of the vote.
In Iowa House District 52, which encompasses Chickasaw, Floyd and a sliver of eastern Cerro Gordo counties, Craig Clark bested Charley Thomson in a Republican primary to face incumbent Rep. Todd Prichard.
Clark won 989 to 588, or with 62% of the vote. He previously ran for the seat as an independent candidate in 2012 and again in the special election in 2013.
Prichard, a Democrat who was first elected to the seat in a special election in 2013, has served as the House Minority Leader since 2019 and ran unopposed in 2018.
In Iowa House District 54, which encompasses parts of Butler County, western Cerro Gordo County and all of Franklin County, Karen Koenig trounced Democratic opponent Kai Brost with nearly 88% of the vote.
Koenig defeated Brost 1,456 to 183. She will face Republican Shannon Latham, who previously ran unsuccessfully in Senate District 27 in 2018.
The seat was opened up this year with the retirement of former House Speaker Linda Upmeyer, who served the district for 17 years.
