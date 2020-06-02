State primary results: Record number of absentee ballots, Howard defeats Tierney

Republican Walt Rogers held the district from 2010 to 2018 until he was defeated by Williams, and before that the district was a longtime Republican stronghold.

In Iowa House District 72, which encompasses La Porte City, a portion of southern Black Hawk County, all of Tama County and most of Marshall County, Christina Blackcloud-Garcia won her primary against opponent John Anderson with around 75% of the vote.

The final numbersweren’t available late Tuesday night.

Blackcloud-Garcia will face Republican incumbent Rep. Dean Fisher, who was first elected in 2012 and has served for seven years. In 2018, Fisher retained his seat against Democrat Mindy Benson with nearly 60% of the vote.

In Iowa House District 52, which encompasses Chickasaw, Floyd and a sliver of eastern Cerro Gordo counties, Craig Clark bested Charley Thomson in a Republican primary to face incumbent Rep. Todd Prichard.

Clark won 989 to 588, or with 62% of the vote. He previously ran for the seat as an independent candidate in 2012 and again in the special election in 2013.

Prichard, a Democrat who was first elected to the seat in a special election in 2013, has served as the House Minority Leader since 2019 and ran unopposed in 2018.