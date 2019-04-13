EVANSDALE -- Residents objecting to a large city property tax increase pleaded their case Friday before a panel of state government officials.
Representatives of the Iowa State Appeal Board held a public hearing Friday in a standing-room-only Evansdale Community Response Center after a group of residents filed an official protest of the city budget adopted last month.
At issue was whether the City Council was justified in raising the city portion of the property tax rate from $8.10 to $9.71 per $1,000 of value for the fiscal year starting July 1.
"We feel the details provided tell the story of a city being mismanaged and overspending year over year," said Troy Beatty, spokesman for those protesting the budget. "We're not a rich city that can support this frivolous spending. We are asking for help."
Evansdale Mayor Doug Faas presented the city's case, saying the tax increase was unfortunately necessary to address the city's needs.
"The city is confident that the facts presented today show that all budgeted expenses for fiscal year 2020 are necessary, reasonable and in the interest of public welfare," Faas said.
The State Appeal Board — Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald, Auditor Rob Sand and Department of Management Director David Roederer — is expected to issue a written ruling on the appeal at its May 6 meeting.
Under Iowa law, the city bears the burden of proof to justify any new or increased items in the budget that are opposed by those filing the budget protest petition.
Issues raised at the hearing included pay increases for city staff, making the library director a full-time position, budgeting $200,000 to replace park playground equipment and the establishment of $50,000 in city escrow accounts to begin saving money for future capital needs.
The Library board of trustees voted to increase Library Director Shannon Jensen's hours from 32 to 40 per week, which also makes her eligible for city health insurance. She is currently covered under her husband, Police Chief Jeff Jensen's, city insurance policy.
Faas said the insurance issue is a wash, because when Jeff Jensen retires next fall the insurance coverage would just switch to Shannon. "It's still one policy," he said.
But protesters objected to the higher cost by making the library position full time and noted the overall change boosts city costs because the next police chief likely will get an additional insurance policy.
Library board member Gary Hansen told the board the full-time directorship was "totally unnecessary, because we've operated this way for 40 years."
But Kathy Johnson, another library board member, said the majority of the board wanted the full-time director to do more outreach in the community.
The proposed $200,000 budget for park equipment — $50,000 in city funds and $150,000 in anticipated grant funding — also drew heavy discussion during the hearing.
Faas said the city's insurance carrier conducted a surprise inspection on the city parks and reported obsolete equipment created liability for the city. A consultant hired by the Park and Recreation Board is still evaluating the equipment.
But Park Board chairman Tom Nichols said he believed most of the playground features could be repaired. "I don't think we need to replace all of the equipment at one time," he said.
A number of residents spoke during the hearing about their desire to avoid a property tax increase. Two former Evansdale mayors also joined the fray with opposing points of view.
"There's ways for the city to function on $6.75 per $1,000 in taxes, not $9-something per $1,000 in taxes," said Chad Deutsch, who served as mayor before Faas. "The services were good then. The city hasn't expanded. There's not more need for street repair now than there was then."
John Mardis, who served as mayor before Deutsch, said residents suggesting the tax increase would force them to move were misguided.
"Even with this increase the city of Evansdale has one of the lowest levy rates in the state for cities of comparable size," Mardis said. "Even with this increase our taxes are still extremely low compared to our neighbors."
