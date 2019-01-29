JESUP -- A state panel will not pursue legal action against the city of Jesup for withholding a City Hall video recording sought by its fire chief.
The Iowa Public Information Board voted 6-1 Monday to dismiss the complaint filed by Jesup Fire Chief Andy Trumbauer despite believing the recording was a public record.
Trumbauer had sought the recording, which captured the mayor and two council members discussing his employment status, and filed a formal complaint last February after the city refused its release.
IBIP staff and board members felt the city was violating the Iowa Open Records Law. But the board declined to take the case to a trial provided the city allows Trumbauer to view, but not copy or disseminate, the recording.
Trumbauer, who has the option to pursue the matter in district court, declined comment on IPIB's action.
The situation involved a recording system in City Hall that was left on following a Dec. 18, 2017, City Council meeting. It captured Mayor Larry Thompson and council members Dawn Vogel and Richard Mott, unaware the camera was still rolling, discussing Trumbauer's pending reappointment.
IBIP found the recording was a public record despite any discomfort its release could cause to the individuals involved.
But Emily Ellingson, an attorney hired by the city to defend the case, argued "the individuals captured in that recording … had an expectation of privacy" given the circumstances.
Trumbauer had previously rejected the city's offer to settle the complaint by allowing him alone to view the recording. He contended the city did release to the mayor a copy of a recording the same camera made of a fire department Christmas party despite no one knowing they were being filmed.
The city took steps last year to ensure the recording system is only operating during public meetings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.