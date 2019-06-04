DES MOINES — Iowa is having a better-than-expected tax collection year, thanks mostly to federal tax changes.
With less than a full month remaining in the current fiscal year, net receipts approached $7.07 billion — a 7.8 percent growth rate and about $515 million more than state taxes collected during the first 11 months of fiscal 2018, according to the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency.
That means the state likely will finish fiscal 2019 on June 30 well above the yearly growth estimate of 4.8 percent set by the Revenue Estimating Conference. The conference had projected overall receipts would net out at $7.611 billion for the 12-month period.
“It definitely looks good,” Jeff Robinson, a senior tax analyst for the Legislative Services Agency, said on Monday.
He attributed much of Iowa’s $514 million jump in tax collections to the cuts in federal income tax rates that took effect for Iowans in February 2018 — especially a $151.6 million bounce the state treasury got from federal corporate income tax rate reductions.
Iowa is one of the few states where residents can deduct federal income tax liabilities from their state income taxes. That means when federal tax rates fall — as they did beginning in February 2018 — Iowans can deduct less from their state bill.
The Republican-run Legislature last session approved a phase-in state income reduction program that took effect Jan. 1 for tax year 2019. It affected some state income withholding tables but won’t show up on individual tax returns until Iowans file from January to the April 30 deadline next year.
