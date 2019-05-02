DES MOINES --- State officials Wednesday said Iowa’s leading economic indicators were up slightly in March, but the bump came after the Iowa Department of Revenue revised its February index a little higher than originally calculated.
Department of Revenue officials said the change resulted from Iowa State University revising crop break-even costs used in the agricultural futures profits index back to June 2018, which changed the average monthly values over the last eight months. March’s increase marked the first positive movement after four consecutive monthly declines in the index and one month of no change.
Overall, three of the eight components contributed positively to the March index — diesel fuel consumption, the agricultural futures profit index and the Iowa stock market index. Residential building permits, the new orders index, the national yield spread, average manufacturing hours and average weekly unemployment claims (inverted) contributed negatively to the index.
State officials said the annualized six-month change remained at -1.7 percent in March for the third month in a row.
State officials also reported that Iowa’s non-farm employment index has experienced 17 consecutive months of positive growth.
They indicated that the negative annualized six-month index value and the six-month diffusion index at 25.0 suggest that signals of weakness in the Iowa economy are continuing and are broad-based.
The goal of the index, according to the state revenue agency, is to signal turning points in the Iowa economy as measured by employment. The employment growth in March was the slowest monthly increase since November 2017, a weakening that is consistent with the recent index signals. State officials said the March report suggests that over the next three to six months, employment growth will remain weak. The monthly Iowa Leading Indicators Index report is available at https://tax.iowa.gov/sites/files/idr/ILII%20March%202019.pdf
Hunting/fishing licenses
Officials in the state Department of Natural Resources have a new online system for hunting and fishing licenses in Iowa. The new system, Go Outdoors Iowa, makes it more convenient for hunters and anglers to buy licenses, manage profile information, apply for quota hunts and report harvests, according to the DNR.
“We are excited to implement a modern technology solution that not only brings efficiencies to the agency, but also provides so many added values and benefits for our users,” said Alex Cross, DNR customer service and licensing supervisor.
Users will be able to log in to their customer profile from anywhere with an internet connection to edit customer details, buy new licenses, reprint licenses, set up license auto-renew, report a harvest and submit quota hunt applications. The free Go Outdoors Iowa app allows users to buy and access their hunting and fishing licenses via mobile devices, as well as renew licenses, view hunting regulations, report harvests and view sunrise/sunset times. To access the new licensing system, go to https://www.iowadnr.gov/GoOutdoorsIowa
New Lottery prize app
Need to know how much you won in the latest Iowa Lottery drawing? Now there’s an app for that. The Iowa Lottery has updated its mobile app for players, now providing the prize amount involved when a winning ticket is scanned. Iowa Lottery CEO Matt Strawn said the new capability serves as both a convenience factor and an additional security feature that allows players to determine the outcome of tickets on their own. The lottery’s app previously displayed whether a ticket was a winner or non-winner, but it didn’t specify the prize amount. With the lottery app’s new capability, when a winning ticket is scanned, it also displays where that ticket can be redeemed: at a lottery retail location, at a lottery office, or at lottery headquarters only, depending on the prize amount involved.
Filmmakers showcase
Filmmakers across the state can submit their original works for the fourth season of “The Film Lounge,” a television series that showcases short, independent films by Iowa artists, according to officials with the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs. “The Film Lounge” celebrates Iowa filmmakers, acquaints viewers with the state’s vibrant film communities and explores film as an art form. Each one-hour episode includes a collection of films two to 20 minutes in length in animation, art, documentary, experimental, music video and narrative forms; interviews with the filmmakers who created each film; and a spotlight feature highlighting an active filmmaking project or educational program in Iowa. Submissions for season 4 of “The Film Lounge” are due June 1 online at thefilmlounge.org. Each will be reviewed by a panel of judges looking for artistic originality, technical quality and level of engagement. Applicants will be notified by Aug. 1 and selections will be announced by Sept. 1. Selected applicants will receive a $500 stipend sponsored by Produce Iowa and the Iowa Arts Council. New episodes of the television series will air in February 2020.
