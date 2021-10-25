State offers guidance on COVID boosters

DES MOINES — With booster shots for all three COVID-19 vaccines approved by federal regulators, the Iowa Department of Public Health has issued guidance for Iowans who want to receive one.

What’s new

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has approved booster doses for all three COVID-19 vaccines: Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. All are now available for distribution and for individuals who qualify to receive them.

What are they

As with many other vaccines, data show the COVID-19 vaccines may lose some effectiveness over time. The original COVID-19 vaccines also may not be as effective against the delta variant, now the dominant strain of the virus. Booster shots are designed to extend the protection offered by the vaccines.

Who is eligible

According to federal and state public health guidance, among those who received a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the following populations are eligible to receive a booster shot six months after their initial vaccination was completed:

People 65 years and older.

People 18 and older who live in long-term care facilities.

People 18 and older with underlying medical conditions.

People 18 and older who live or work in high-risk settings.

Anyone 18 years and older who received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine is eligible for a booster shot two months after receiving their initial shot.

Mix and match

The federal Food and Drug Administration has approved mixing and matching COVID-19 vaccines and boosters. In other words, an individual who initially received the Moderna vaccine may receive a Pfizer booster shot. Or an individual who received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine can get a Pfizer or Moderna booster.

Questions

The state public health department recommends any Iowan with questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or booster shots ask their health care provider. Iowans can search for a vaccine provider online vaccinate.iowa.gov.

