State-level office advocating for consumer on proposed Iowa pipeline

DES MOINES — The Iowa Office of Consumer Advocate was given little floor time during informational meetings on Navigator’s proposed carbon pipeline passing through several Iowa counties.

But that doesn’t mean it doesn’t play a significant role on behalf of the public. It may be successful in gathering information, which often was requested by residents at these meetings, and making it public.

While it’s still somewhat early to see exactly the role it might play in the Navigator project passing through Bremer and Buchanan counties, the office has put in notable work related to the one proposed by Summit Carbon Solutions, one of three proposed pipeline projects in the state of Iowa.

Navigator cannot file its petition for a hazardous liquid pipeline permit from the Iowa Utilities Board until at least 30 days after meetings have been held in all affected counties. The last one is scheduled for Sept. 21.

Summit is further along in the process and already has filed its permit application, meaning OCA can engage in formal discovery with Summit, and make recommendations to the Iowa Utilities Board about what should be included in its application.

The Office of Consumer Advocate, a division of the Iowa Office of the Attorney General, is the one party “automatically” allowed to be involved in the legal proceedings. But other parties, like the environmentally-conscience Sierra Club, may file a “petition to intervene” to be similarly involved in the questioning of the application.

In the Navigator case, Bold Iowa and the Ted W. Stein Trust have filed petitions to intervene, but IUB has yet to make a decision on them.

“We’ll be very closely scrutinizing any request for eminent domain, and we suspect we’ll see that with Summit and Navigator,” said Jon Crotty, an attorney with the OCA. He noted that it's “relatively rare” for a non-public utility to seek the option.

Additionally, he noted the safety of the pipeline, as well as the purported environmental benefits will be put under a microscope.

People may be more familiar with the division's role when a public utility company wants to raise rates.

The OCA already has recommended that the Iowa Utilities Board, which will have the final say on the application, order Summit to provide additional information about its application like plume modeling for a rupture and how far any chemicals would travel, as well as its plans for emergency response.

The board issued an order that in part granted and denied OCA's request. But Summit is asking it be reconsidered, and the board has decided it wants to hear more arguments about whether Summit should be required to file the additional information.

The additional information would help the OCA form a position on the application, which, in turn, will be weighed by the IUB. To reach the OCA, call (515) 725-7200 or email IowaOCA@oca.iowa.gov.