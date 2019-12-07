{{featured_button_text}}
CRESCO — Iowa Department of Natural Resources officials responded to a manure spill southwest of Cresco Thursday afternoon.

At most, nearly 2,800 gallons of manure leaked into the Turkey River after a manure hose broke during land application.

Gary Sovereign of JBS Farms stopped the flow by driving his tractor onto the hose, and then reported the spill to DNR.

Sovereign and officials from Howard County Conservation Board checked the Turkey River for dead fish Thursday evening. DNR staff checked it again Friday morning at many locations. They found no dead fish or obvious water quality issues, they said.

High flow levels and cold water temperatures likely provided some water quality protection.

The DNR will consider appropriate enforcement action.

