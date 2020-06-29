State grants Evansdale more time to find sewer solution

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EVANSDALE — The city has been given more time to consider options for its outdated sewage treatment plant.

Evansdale Mayor Troy Beatty said the Iowa Department of Natural Resources approved a one-year extension to its permit, giving the city until Nov. 1, 2023, to either replace its existing plant or find another alternative.

“This was an ask, on my behalf, to continue to pursue connecting to Waterloo as an option for the city,” Beatty said.

“Waterloo has been a great and involved partner as we explore this potential venture together,” he added. “This could be a huge step for the Cedar Valley in the future.”

The City Council had voted 3-2 last September to build an estimated $13.8 million sewage treatment plant at Highway 20 and River Forest Road. The existing plant is in the flood plain and was unable to meet disinfection and nutrient reduction standards.

Many in the community were unhappy with the decision, which would have required a significant increase in sewer fees, and the move may have played a role in Beatty’s victory over incumbent Mayor Doug Faas in the last municipal election.