State funding of Iowa’s regent campuses holds key to tuition rates

“Gov. Reynolds should convene a higher education summit with the entire enterprise of higher education and begin to have a conversation about how we can work together to address this challenge,” Bolkcom said. “Because there’s a high likelihood of some of our private colleges not being able to survive this change that’s going to happen.”

The regents and their public universities can help facilitate a discussion, Bolkcom said, but in the end they have their own interests to protect — in that they, too, have to sustain enrollment by competing for students in Iowa and surrounding states.

“It’s not the regents’ job to address the problems at the community and private colleges,” Bolkcom said.

As for the regents’ funding request this session, Bolkcom said he supports a robust provision but suspects the Legislature’s response will be similar to last year, when lawmakers appropriated a $12 million increase — $6 million shy of the request.

Although former Gov. Terry Branstad typically heard the regents’ legislative requests during a collective meeting in December, this year his successor — Reynolds — swapped that with private meetings.