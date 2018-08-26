WATERLOO — Plans to connect Brinker Lake to the Cedar River appear to be dead in the water.
Staff at the Iowa Department of Natural Resources have signaled their opposition to a proposed channel allowing watercraft to move freely between the river and popular lake in George Wyth State Park.
“Although a formal permit request has not been submitted to the department, they have recently indicated they are not in favor of the project due to potential lake fluctuations due to the connection with the river as well as maintenance and siltation concerns,” said Doug Schindel, an engineer working on the project on behalf of the city of Waterloo.
“In addition to the permitting aspects of the project, the location of the connection is in George Wyth State Park,” Schindel added. “They have indicated that permission would not be granted for the construction of the project across state lands.”
The city and Waterloo Development Corp., a private nonprofit group working on downtown improvements, have been pushing for the Brinker Lake connection for more than six years.
The Black Hawk County Gaming Association in 2012 funded a $36,800 contract between the city and AECOM Technical Services Inc. to study the feasibility of a connection and develop a conceptual plan for the project.
Nate Hoogeveen, director of river programs for IDNR, said the department has a number of concerns about the connection, with the primary issues involving its impact on the lake levels and channel maintenance.
“It would cause the lake levels to fluctuate with the river, leaving the lake very low from mid-summer through fall,” Hoogeveen said. “This is a very popular lake. It is not sensible to ruin it.”
The water surface in Brinker Lake was more than one foot higher than the Cedar River when the area was flown with a lidar plane, but the difference is often closer to three feet.
“When the river is low, the lake would drain out and take the same level as the Cedar,” Hoogeveen said.
State officials also expect any channel between the lake and river would fill with sediment to the point of being unusable with a one- to two-year frequency, depending on wet or dry years.
“It is completely predictable that this would be a high-maintenance improvement,” Hoogeveen said. “In other words, the state should not focus limited amounts of public money on maintaining such a channel.”
Community Planning and Development Director Noel Anderson said the city is not actively pursuing the connection based on the DNR’s concerns.
“We have worked in partnership with the DNR for many great projects in the community, and specifically on the Brinker Lake expansion and trail system in this immediate area,” Anderson said.
“We respect their expertise in this area, and will work to focus dedicated efforts and funding to continue to work in partnership with the DNR to improve recreational opportunities on the Cedar River, water trails creation and expansion in the Cedar Valley area … and the layout of a marina development,” he added.
WDC President Dan Watters said the loss of a Brinker Lake connection won’t stop other downtown development projects.
“It was a piece of what we would have liked to accomplish,” Watters said. “But it certainly wasn’t a cornerstone.
“We’re still looking at a long list of other projects,” he added. “We’ve got momentum in the city right now, and it’s a matter of keeping that rolling.”
This was a bad idea to start with - the lake is halfway clean - why add more potential contaminants.
