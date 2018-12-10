WATERLOO -- A wrench has been thrown into Democratic candidate Kayla Koether's effort to have absentee ballots without a postmark counted toward a tight race for Iowa House District 55.
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate and Winneshiek County Auditor Ben Steines, both Republicans, filed a motion to dismiss a petition seeking to count 29 absentee ballots sent before their Nov. 5 deadline, saying the court doesn't have jurisdiction over the matter.
A hearing on the petition is scheduled for Dec. 20 at 1:30 p.m.
Koether filed a petition on Nov. 29 to have the postal barcodes read on 33 absentee ballots to indicate when they were sent. U.S. Postal Service findings showed 29 of 33 uncounted absentee ballots were put in the mail on or before Nov. 5.
Friday's motion filed by the Attorney General of Iowa’s office, which is representing the Secretary of State and Auditor, argues that the court doesn’t have jurisdiction to order the 29 absentee ballots counted.
According to Iowa Code chapter 59, candidates can challenge the results of an election 20 days prior to the first day of the Iowa’s legislative session through a notice of contest sent to the Secretary of State’s office. Iowa Code chapter 57 explains reasons for contesting election results.
One of those conditions is whether there are enough legal votes, initially rejected at the polls, to change the election result.
Last week, District Court Judge Scott Beattie had ordered the Winneshiek County Auditor to coordinate with the U.S. Postal Service to evaluate barcode information on 33 uncounted absentee ballots that arrived in the mail on or after election day.
Last week's judicial order came as the Iowa Secretary of State certified the results of the District 55 race, which pitted Koether against incumbent Republican Michael Bergan. Only nine votes separated the two, with Bergan ahead.
Koether can contest the results to the Iowa House of Representatives, which is currently controlled by Republicans.
The envelopes in question do contain a barcode on a lower edge, and Koether's attorneys argued the mark could be deciphered by postal officials to determine when they were placed in the mail. They argued that the codes could be reset after 30 to 45 days, making it imperative to have the post office read the data before it is lost.
Attorneys for the Iowa Secretary of State countered that the markings related to discount mailing, though the Dec. 5 order seems to contest that.
