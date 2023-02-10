WATERLOO — Black Hawk County’s tax base grew this year but that increase may become moot for its cities after a state miscalculation.

Reports compiled by the county auditor’s office show the total taxable value of all land and buildings expected to owe real estate taxes in the next fiscal year increased by 2.3%, or just over $150 million. However, the residential rollback – the proportion of a property’s value that is taxable – will likely drop when state legislation is adopted to correct the error contained in a past bill.

The rollback would go from 56.49% to 54.65%, and cities’ taxable property valuations would drop.

Waterloo saw a 1.2% increase, or about a $32 million increase before the potential change.

Bridgett Wood, the finance manager for Waterloo, said most of the increase came from tax increment finance districts. The city has seven TIF districts – the Northeast Industrial Park, MidPort American Business Park at the airport, Martin Road Business Park, Rath Industrial Area, San Marnan Business Park, Downtown Waterloo and Logan Plaza.

Countywide, taxable value in the TIF districts grew by $654 million last year. That value generally helps pay for economic development costs and incentives.

Wood said the 1.2% rise in taxable value is less than what the cities have seen in recent years.

“The higher the taxable values in a city, the lower the levy rates could be due to increase in property tax revenue at current levy rates,” she said. “When taxable values decrease, that is when levy rates will most likely increase to make up the shortfall in taxable values relating to direct property tax revenue.”

Cedar Falls saw a 3.2% change in taxable values, or a $72 million increase.

“Our assessed values increased by 2% but it’s a challenge when inflation is 6% to 8%,” said Finance and Business Operations Director Jennifer Rodenbeck. “We’re always hopeful that growth can keep up with increased costs.”

However, it was borderline impossible to expect values would keep pace this year in Cedar Falls.

“If we don’t end up with more revenues, then we might have to look at reducing expenses where we can,” she added.

Hiking the tax rate is often another consideration, as well.

Rodenbeck said commercial/industrial and residential properties saw increases in assessed values of 3.7% and 1.9%, respectively. Altogether, it equated to slightly less growth in valuations than seen in recent years when a reassessment does not occur.

This year, Wood said, apart from TIFs, the error made at the state level regarding the multi-residential property class being included in the residential property tax class increased the taxable valuation numbers.

In 2021, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a law that included multi-residential properties in the residential property class. This began in the 2022 assessment year for taxes due in fall 2023 and spring 2024. The bill eliminated multi-residential as a classification.

But no changes were made to the section of Iowa Code that defines the formula used to calculate the number establishing the statewide taxable value for each property class.

The Iowa Department of Revenue realized the issue in late 2022 when staff calculated the property tax rollback rate.

Wood said if the classification is removed for 2022, the city will no longer have a 1.2% increase in taxable valuation. She said another issue that affected the tax base was the two-tiered commercial/industrial rollback.

“We lost a lot of taxable value in commercial and industrial property classes due to that change,” she said. “It does show up as negative growth on the valuation reports.”

While the tax base is an important factor in the revenue streams, it is also a measure of economic vitality that plays a factor in setting bond ratings and interest rates when governments borrow money.

City councils, the county board of supervisors, school boards, Hawkeye Community College trustees and other taxing entities will set budgets and property tax rates in March and April based on the new taxable values.

Those budgets will take effect July 1.

