State COVID-19 software issue prevents Black Hawk County from getting full demographic data

The statewide system, called the Immunization Registry Information System, is managed by the Iowa Department of Public Health. An IDPH spokesperson did not immediately respond for comment Thursday.

Egbuonye said the Black Hawk County Health Department did not get any training or resources about IRIS from state officials.

"We have not had any conversations that I'm aware of in regards to that," Egbuonye said.

Local health officials were mostly expected to figure it out on their own, she said.

"We know that this system — it hasn't been the best. That's known," Egbuonye said. "So for us, our biggest thing is to be able to share the data that we think that the community should be aware of. So we're going to try to do our best, but we want to make sure that it's something that is meaningful."

Comprehensive demographic data could help the county health department identify potential disparities in vaccine distribution. Data from other states unveiled disproportionate allocations of the vaccine.