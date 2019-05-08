DES MOINES -- Evansdale residents protesting a city property tax hike have earned a partial victory.
The Iowa State Appeal Board has ordered the city to cut more than $50,000 from a $220,000 property tax increase the City Council had adopted for the fiscal year starting July 1.
The decision stops the city from taxing to create escrow accounts for future large expenses. But the state panel also rejected arguments that city salary increases, playground funding and equipment purchases were out of line.
More than 170 residents signed a petition appealing the budget, which increased the city's property tax rate from $8.10 to $9.71 per $1,000 of value, or 22 percent.
The State Appeal Board — State Auditor Rob Sand, Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald and Department of Management Director David Roederer — held an April 12 hearing in Evansdale to hear arguments from both sides.
Fitzgerald and Roederer approved the order Wednesday, while Sand was absent.
"The city adequately satisfied the burden of proof to justify the increase in the (fiscal year) 2020 budget for salaries and the purchase of playground equipment," the board ruling stated. "The city did not adequately satisfy the burden of proof that the establishment of escrow accounts is necessary at this time.
"Establishment of escrow accounts is reasonable and in the interest of public welfare," the board concluded. "However, the city did not provide a detailed plan outlining the intended use of the escrow accounts."
The petitioners had claimed during the appeal hearing that city employees were getting pay increases ranging from 8 percent to more than 30 percent next year. But the appeal board found the proposed raises ranged from 3 percent to 3.76 percent for those positions.
The petitioners also questioned a $200,000 expenditure for playground equipment. But the board found the proposal was justified because the city's insurance carrier said current outdated equipment was a liability.
The city had only budgeted $50,000 in tax money for the playground equipment, and the plan was to spend it only if another $150,000 in grants could be secured.
Evansdale Mayor Doug Faas said he had not seen or had a chance to review the ruling by late Wednesday afternoon.
Troy Beatty, who served as spokesman for the petitioners, also wanted more time to review the documents before commenting on the ruling. But he noted "any sort of reduction means it was worth the fight."
It appears the final property tax rate would be about $9.34 per $1,000 based on the reduction ordered by the board, although an exact rate was not immediately available.
