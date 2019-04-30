WATERLOO — Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand held town halls in 13 counties over the weekend looking for “recipes for efficiency.”
The goal is to find better ways to run local governments and save money, part of his “Public Innovations and Efficiency” proposal, or PIE. Sand is asking people for their “pie recipes.”
“Send us your ideas for how to innovate and make more efficient local and county and state government,” Sand said. “We’ll have a pie contest every year where we’re going to recognize some of the top performers at the county and the local level.”
It is the first time a state auditor has hit the road.
“It’s not just the first time an auditor has done town halls, it’s also the first an auditor has actually used the office’s authority to make efficiency recommendations,” Sand said. “We were traveling and getting feedback.”
Sand displayed a sheet of paper full of ideas from Iowans from over the weekend.
One proposal from Muscatine and Sioux City concerns capturing and selling methane from waste treatment as opposed to burning it, he said. Switching to LED lights is on the list.
You can see Sand’s PIE plan and submit ideas at auditor.iowa.gov/pie.
“Every year we expect that we’re going to have different ideas that people will give to us that we want to spread,” Sand said.
Sand said the town halls are not politically motivated.
“Can an elected official talk to constituents about a new initiative without it being suggested that’s it in some way bad?” he saked. “I’d welcome the people who instead just wanted to criticize me to send in their ideas too.”
Sand sought comments from Republican officials as well as Democrats.
“I’m glad that there are people in the Republican Party who are happy to be a part of this effort to save tax payer money,” Sand said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.