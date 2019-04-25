{{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS -- Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand is holding a town hall in Cedar Falls Saturday from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Rod Library on the University of Northern Iowa campus, Room 287. 

He will go over a new program which includes a checklist for counties and cities to save money. 

"It's a whole bunch of efficiency recommendations we're going to partnering with local governments on," said Andrew Turner, executive assistant to the state auditor. "We want to get feedback from the community on what kind of recommendations people in the community have versus the ones we're rolling out." 

This is the first time a state auditor in Iowa has gone around the state to do town halls, Turner said. 

Sand will be visiting 13 counties over the weekend.

"After we go around doing the town hall tour then we'll begin actually working with the individual counties on getting them the check list," Turner said. 

The event is open to the public. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments