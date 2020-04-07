State auditor seeks governor’s virus matrix

In a letter sent Saturday with a Monday deadline for answers, Sand asked 12 questions seeking details about how the assessment tool was developed, including the names and titles of people involved “in instigating, creating, supervising, critiquing, evaluating or otherwise guiding in any way the creation and refinement of the tool.”

He also asked whether other assessments were evaluated and why this tool was selected instead of another.

Sand asked whether the tool can determine the impact of specific interventions on reducing transmission in a community.

“For example, does it reflect the degree to which a stay-at-home order for those 65 and older would impact the spread of COVID-19?” he wrote.

Reynolds deserves “some degree of leeway” while facing a difficult circumstance, Sand said, but there’s no better time to ask questions.

“This is the only time to be asking (because) we’re going to hit a point where the pandemic is over and the damage is done,” Sand said.

“If this is a tool that should be used to guide life-and-death decisions, these questions would have been easily answered in a very short amount of time because I would have thought through them before putting the tool together,” he said.