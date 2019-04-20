WATERLOO -- The Iowa State Auditor's Office has been asked to take another look at the city of Waterloo's financial records.
A petition signed by 148 residents was filed earlier this month asking for the state office to "secure a complete or partial re-audit…of the financial transactions and the condition of the funds of the local government."
The state office will be meeting with staff at RSM, the agency which conducted the last annual city audit covering the fiscal year ending June 30, 2018, to determine whether the firm looked at the issues raised by the petitioners.
The office is tentatively expecting to determine whether additional auditing work is necessary sometime in June or July, said Jennifer Campbell, a manager at the State Auditor's office.
While the petition itself was provided, Campbell said the individual filing the document and associated concerns are considered confidential records, which she could not discuss.
However, resident Forest Dillavou said he was one of the individuals who signed and helped collect the required signatures.
He said the concerns largely related to transfers of money between various city operating funds. For example, the city finances code enforcement from the sanitation fund but deposits fines from code enforcement action in the general fund.
"It's not fraud," Dillavou said. "It's the questionable financial practices."
Mayor Quentin Hart said the city has not received any explanation of the exact concerns presented to the state auditor.
In a prepared statement, Hart said the city and Chief Financial Officer Michelle Weidner received a certificate of achievement for excellence in financial reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association for 14 consecutive years.
RSM, which conducts the audit, is the fifth largest U.S. accounting firm, and all city expenditures are approved by the City Council, he added.
"With that said, the citizens of Waterloo still have the right to petition the state for a full or partial re-audit at taxpayers expense," Hart said. "It is our hope through this process those filing the petition will have the necessary information to bring closure to this request."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.