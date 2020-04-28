You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
State audit details improper spending at Postville Volunteer Fire Department
0 comments
top story

State audit details improper spending at Postville Volunteer Fire Department

{{featured_button_text}}

POSTVILLE -- A state audit has uncovered nearly $28,000 of improper expenditures by the Postville Volunteer Fire Department over a four-year period.

The report released Tuesday by State Auditor Rob Sand also noted the nonprofit agency failed to have documentation to support another $5,700 in disbursements during the audit period covering 2015 through 2018.

The improper expenditures included purchases of pop, beer and ice cream for volunteer firefighter get-togethers at the station and DirecTV packages for the station's television. Reimbursements to volunteer firefighters were also deemed not to be a public purpose.

While the Postville Volunteer Fire Department is a private nonprofit corporation not under the city government's control, Sand said the agency was still required to follow proper accounting laws.

"Sand reported a number of deposits to the PVFD’s bank accounts were collected in the name of and for the benefit of the (city fire) department," the audit release said. "Because funds collected for the benefit of the department are public funds, they should have been deposited with the city.

"Disbursements were classified as improper if they appeared personal in nature and/or were not necessary or reasonable for operations of the department," the audit stated.

Copies of the report have been filed with the Allamakee County Sheriff’s Office, the Division of Criminal Investigation, the Allamakee County Attorney’s Office, and the Attorney General’s Office. But no criminal charges have been announced.

Expenses of the Postville Volunteer Fire Department were controlled by its president Jeffrey Bohr and secretary/treasurer Darwin Johnson. Both resigned in 2018. Bohr, who served as fire chief, was fired by the city in December 2018.

The audit was requested by the city after officials became concerned about  Postville Volunteer Fire Department expenditures which could not be resolved through meetings with city officials and staff, Mayor Leigh Rekow said in a prepared statement.

"The City takes no satisfaction that the audit has made the determination of $27,954.40 of improper disbursements and $5,713.68 of unsupported disbursements," Rekow said. "However, we are hopeful that this audit will act as a guide for future financial management of the nonprofit corporation in its support of the city fire department and that both entities, along with the members of the Volunteer Fire Department may go forward from here working together to continue the superior firefighting and emergency services delivered to the city of Postville and surrounding townships."

A full copy of the audit report is available on the Iowa State Auditor's Office website.

Coronavirus update Northeast Iowa

Latest local coverage of the coronavirus  COVID-19 pandemic.

Hospitals reach out to at-risk patients
Local News
topical

Hospitals reach out to at-risk patients

  • Meta Hemenway-Forbes
  • Updated
  • 0

During a phone conversation with a nurse, a MercyOne patient revealed she was in jeopardy of running out of her medications. Normally the patient would pick up her medications from a local pharmacy, but the COVID-19 pandemic changed that.

+2
Tyson workers say they work 'sick'; clinic seeing 'tons of COVID-19'
Business - Local News
topical

Tyson workers say they work 'sick'; clinic seeing 'tons of COVID-19'

  • Amie Rivers
  • 14

As Black Hawk County's confirmed coronavirus case count has risen dramatically in the past week, workers at Tyson Fresh Meats -- many afraid of losing their jobs -- are sounding the alarm about working conditions and alleging their employer isn't providing information, allowing workers to come in with respiratory symptoms and otherwise covering up the presence of the deadly virus.

+4
Low rate of coronavirus in Black Hawk County
Local News

Low rate of coronavirus in Black Hawk County

  • Amie Rivers
  • 1

With just 12 positive cases, Black Hawk County continued to have a low rate of coronavirus infection relative to other counties in the state so far, but health officials warned that residents needed to continue following social distancing guidelines.

+3
Waterloo native helps lead MIT face shield project
Local News

Waterloo native helps lead MIT face shield project

  • Tim Jamison
  • Updated
  • 0

Martin Culpepper, a Waterloo East High School graduate, is now a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology working with a team that developed a rapid manufacturing process for face shields needed in the fight against coronavirus.

Food banks on front lines
Local News

Food banks on front lines

  • Amie Rivers
  • 0

"People ... have contacted us and said, 'You know what? I never thought I'd be in this situation, but I am.' And I said, 'That's what the Food Bank is here for.'"

Rob Sand

Sand
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News