State audit details improper spending at Postville Volunteer Fire Department

POSTVILLE -- A state audit has uncovered nearly $28,000 of improper expenditures by the Postville Volunteer Fire Department over a four-year period.

The report released Tuesday by State Auditor Rob Sand also noted the nonprofit agency failed to have documentation to support another $5,700 in disbursements during the audit period covering 2015 through 2018.

The improper expenditures included purchases of pop, beer and ice cream for volunteer firefighter get-togethers at the station and DirecTV packages for the station's television. Reimbursements to volunteer firefighters were also deemed not to be a public purpose.

While the Postville Volunteer Fire Department is a private nonprofit corporation not under the city government's control, Sand said the agency was still required to follow proper accounting laws.

"Sand reported a number of deposits to the PVFD’s bank accounts were collected in the name of and for the benefit of the (city fire) department," the audit release said. "Because funds collected for the benefit of the department are public funds, they should have been deposited with the city.

"Disbursements were classified as improper if they appeared personal in nature and/or were not necessary or reasonable for operations of the department," the audit stated.