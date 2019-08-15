ALLISON -- A state audit has found more than $57,000 in improper payments to employees of the Butler County Sheriff's Office.
A report released Thursday by Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand details excess overtime and holiday pay for 26 employees from December 2014 through October 2018.
Auditors also turned up several instances where contributions to the Iowa Public Employees' Retirement System were made to reserve officers in violation of state law.
The state launched the investigation after being contacted in 2018 "regarding a concern an employee within the Sheriff’s Office was improperly paid overtime and improperly received IPERS benefits."
The report states Sheriff Jason Johnson, who has been sheriff since 2006, changed some time sheets after they were submitted by employees before they were sent to the auditor's office for payroll.
Auditors said Johnson had an unwritten rule of paying individuals overtime if they worked more than eight hours in a single day rather than following the county and Fair Labor Standards Act policy that calculated overtime based on a 40-hour work week.
You have free articles remaining.
The special audit also found double-time pay for holidays was improperly awarded in some cases; daily overtime was paid to part-time employees working less than 40 hours in a week; and several other discrepancies.
Some $57,183 in improper disbursements were made during the audit period. But auditors noted the amount could be higher because time sheets were not available for certain employees during the audit period while time sheets were not readily available prior to 2014.
A second issue involved the county incorrectly calculating payments to IPERS for employees who split their time between working as jailers and dispatchers and also working as reserve officers. The time spent working as a reserve officer was also included in the IPERS payments when that isn't allowed by state law.
"At our recommendation, the county began maintaining appropriate documentation in November 2018 which allowed the gross pay to these employees to be split between their duties of dispatcher, jailer and reserve officers, which also allowed the county to properly report wages to IPERS and properly withhold and pay IPERS contributions for the employees," the audit states.
Butler County was also directed to work with IPERS to resolve any incorrect past payments.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.