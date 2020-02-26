State approves funding to handle violent students

DES MOINES — State funding for therapeutic classrooms to handle violent students would be created under legislation approved unanimously Tuesday in the Iowa Senate. Under the proposal, a total of $2.6 million would be dedicated to encourage school districts to use therapeutic classrooms and help the state education department develop standards and guidelines. Amy Sinclair, a Republican from Allerton who chairs the Senate’s Education Committee, read messages from parents and educators who shared stories of classroom violence and thanked legislators for their work on the proposal.

“This will help every (school) kid in the state of Iowa by making them safer,” Sinclair said during debate on the bill. “It’s about making our classrooms safe.”

The legislation defines a therapeutic classroom as a space designed for providing support to any student whose “emotional, social, or behavioral needs” interfere with the student’s ability to be successful in his or her current environment.

The bill also states that teacher preparation programs, including individualized education programs, should include strategies to address “difficult and violent student behavior.”