DES MOINES --- David Danilson of Pleasant Hill, chief judge of the Iowa Court of Appeals, announced Wednesday he plans to retire Jan. 4.
“It has been an honor and privilege to serve the citizens of Iowa as a member of the Iowa judiciary for more than 30 years,” said Danilson, who was appointed to the Iowa Court of Appeals in 2009 and plans to continue to serve as a senior judge.
Born in Perry, Danilson was raised on a farm north of Woodward. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Iowa State University in 1976 and graduated from Creighton University School of Law in 1979. He was in private practice in Boone from 1980 to 1987 and served as judicial hospital referee and judicial magistrate until he was appointed to the district associate bench and later as a district judge.
He was appointed to the Iowa Court of Appeals in 1999 and selected to serve as chief judge in December 2013.
Under Iowa law, the appeals court vacancy will be filled by the governor’s appointment from a list of three nominees the State Judicial Nominating Commission will submit.
HEIN GETS PLUM ASSIGNMENT: House Speaker Linda Upmeyer, R-Clear Lake, announced Wednesday that Rep. Lee Hein, R-Monticello, will serve as chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee for the 88th Iowa General Assembly.
Hein called it an honor to be named to lead the House tax-writing panel.
“As a lifelong farmer, I understand the importance of certainty and simplification of the tax code,” he said.
Hein has been a member of the House Ways and Means Committee since he was first elected in 2010. He has served as chairman of the House Agriculture Committee since 2015 and was chairman of the Environmental Protection Committee from 2013 to 2015.
PRISON COSTS DROP: State taxpayers paid an average daily cost of $92.19 to house more than 8,300 inmates in Iowa’s nine prisons during the fiscal year that ended in June 2017, according to a state audit issued Wednesday.
That cost calculated to $33,648 per inmate per year.
The average daily cost was down compared with fiscal 2016, when the average daily cost stood at $95.16, but it was 2.2 percent higher than the $90.18 daily average in fiscal 2013, the report noted.
The average number of inmates increased 1.3 percent over the five- year period, from 8,214 for fiscal 2013 to 8,321 for fiscal 2017.
State Auditor Mary Mosiman reported the average yearly cost per inmate at the nine institutions under the control of the Iowa Department of Corrections ranged from $21,744 at the North Central Correctional Facility in Rockwell City to $58,685 at the Iowa Medical & Classification Center in Oakdale.
State general fund expenditures for Iowa’s prisons totaled about $280 million for fiscal 2017, a decrease of about $1.9 million compared with the previous fiscal year.
The state audit found that state expenditures increased 3.6 percent during the five-year period that ended June 30, 2017.
The state has correctional facilities at Anamosa, Clarinda, Fort Dodge, Fort Madison, Mount Pleasant, Newton, Oakdale and Rockwell City to house male inmates at various security risks under the Department of Corrections classification, and one prison to house female inmates in Mitchellville.
A copy of the 40-page audit report is available at https://auditor.iowa.gov/reports/audit-reports/
GAMING REVENUE DOWN: Revenue has dipped at state-licensed casinos in Iowa in the fiscal year that started July 1.
Brian Ohorilko, administrator for the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission, said net profits at facilities licensed to conduct gambling operations in Iowa were down about 1.8 percent in the first third of the fiscal year.
“I would call that a flat market, which is what we’ve seen in the past few years and what I would expect,” Ohorilko said during comments at a state budget hearing at the Capitol this week.
He said there are no major reinvestments or renovations underway and casinos in Council Bluffs are gauging the effect of a casino that recently opened on tribal land in Carter Lake.
Last fiscal year, state-licensed casinos took in nearly $1.464 billion — an increase of less than a 1 percent. That was up about $10.9 million in gross adjusted revenue over the previous year but still below the record of nearly $1.47 billion in fiscal 2012.
DHS COSTS DECLINE: The yearly cost of operating six Iowa Department of Human Services institutions dropped by more than 10 percent over a five-year period, partly because of the closures of mental health institutions in Clarinda and Mount Pleasant and a training school in Toledo, according to a state audit issued Wednesday.
State Auditor Mary Mosiman’s office reported that the average annualized cost per resident/patient at the six DHS institutions ranged from $121,776 at the Civil Commitment Unit for Sexual Offenders in Cherokee to $422,880 at the Woodward Resource Center for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2017.
Total state general fund expenditures decreased to about $202 million.
During the five-period period covered by the state audit, the average number of residents/patients decreased by 23.8 percent from 878 to 669, and the average daily cost per resident/patient increased 18 percent from $702.32 to $828.79 over the same period ending with the 2017 fiscal year.
Median stays ranged from 24 days to 57 days at the mental health institutes in Cherokee and Independence.
During the five-year period that was studied, the state closed the Toledo facility in 2013 and two of four mental health institutions in fiscal 2015.
Copies of the 39-page audit report covering the state’s current and former mental health institutions in Cherokee, Clarinda, Independence and Mount Pleasant, two residential resource centers in Woodward and Glenwood, youth training schools in Eldora and Toledo and the CCU for sexual offenders in Cherokee are available at https://auditor.iowa.gov/reports/audit-reports/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.