WATERLOO — A project to raise the Virden Creek levee will raze a piece of Catholic history.
The Waterloo City Council voted unanimously Monday to approve a $3.8 million contract with Tricon General Construction Inc. of Dubuque to add three-foot walls on the top of the levee system from Gates Park to U.S. Highway 63.
A small portion of the contract involves demolishing the rectory, or priest’s house, on the north side of the former St. Mary’s Catholic Church and School at East Fourth and Parker streets.
The abandoned rectory and other St. Mary’s buildings were acquired by the city through court orders after a California-based real estate investor failed to maintain or pay taxes on the property, which fell into disrepair.
City officials said the rectory, which was built in 1955, is beyond reasonable repair, while its location abutting Virden Creek interferes with the levee construction project.
St. Mary’s Church opened in 1922 and later added a school. The rectory and convent, later known as St. Mary’s Villa, were added in 1955.
A 1956 Courier article on a planned blessing of the rectory and convent noted the rectory was “built at the cost of $50,000 (and) designed to accommodate a pastor and three assistants on the second floor.
“Three offices and the reception room occupy the south wing of the first floor,” the article continued. “Room for the domestic help, the kitchen, dining room and living room are in the north wing. A large meeting room is located on the ground floor.”
Henry Anderson of Downey, Calif., bought the former church, school and nuns’ home from the Roman Catholic Church for $475,000 in 2006, but the buildings sat empty without utility service, suffering severe water damage and vandalism.
The city acquired the buildings in 2018 and 2019 following hearings in Black Hawk District Court.
Community Planning and Development Director Noel Anderson said a final decision on the fate of the church and St. Mary’s Villa has not been made.
“Right now we’re trying to get the asbestos out of them as fast as we can,” Anderson said. “The opinion of the staff that’s been in there is that it’s too far gone to save. But we always want to see if there’s a chance (for rehabilitation) first.”
City Engineer Jamie Knutson said the levee needs to have three feet of “freeboard” added to comply with Federal Emergency Management Agency regulations or it won’t be certified and will be removed from flood maps.
Hundreds of homes and businesses on the east side of the Cedar River would be added to the 100-year flood plain if the Virden Creek levee isn’t certified. Those property owners then would be forced to buy costly flood insurance to secure mortgages.
Knutson said the project is being financed with general obligation bonds and is expected to be completed by Nov. 20, 2021.
