WATERLOO -- The area's first Legislative Public Forum is set for 4:30 p.m. Friday at Central Middle School, 1350 Katoski Drive.
This year, the forums will not be set up with specific topics as in years past. Instead, attending legislators will be asked to address issues at the beginning of the forum and then there will be a time for questions from the audience. The forum is expected to be over at 6:30 p.m.
The moderator will be Christopher Martin, professor of digital journalism at the University of Northern Iowa.
