OSAGE --- A St. Ansgar woman accused of kicking one officer and breaking the finger of another while resisting arrest has been given probation.
Brandie Renee Rogers, 37, was given a deferred judgment on June 6 in Mitchell County District Court after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor count of assault on a police officer.
She was put on probation for one year and assessed a $315 civil penalty.
An additional charge of felony interference with official acts is being dismissed through a plea agreement.
At about 1:20 a.m. Oct. 3, a Mitchell County deputy responded to a disturbance call at the Mitchell County Regional Health Center emergency room in Osage.
When he arrived at the hospital, the deputy spoke to Rogers and the man who was with her, according to court documents. The deputy said he could smell alcohol while talking to Rogers, who admitted to drinking alcohol in the ER, court documents said.
When the deputy told her that was not allowed, she pushed him and told her to get away from her, according to court documents.
Another deputy at the scene took her to the ground and handcuffed her because she was resisting arrest by not putting her hands behind her back, court documents said.
Rogers slipped the handcuffs and had to be cuffed again, refused to walk outside and resisted being put in the deputy's vehicle, according to court documents.
An Osage police officer was called to the hospital because his car had a rear caged seat.
Rogers refused to walk and had to be carried to the squad car, where she kicked out the rear passenger side window, according to court documents.
In her written guilty plea, Rogers admitted to kicking a deputy.
"Once I was able to restrain her from smashing her head, the defendant bit down and began grinding her false teeth together, losing several," the deputy wrote in court documents.
The documents also say the car door slammed shut on another deputy's finger and fractured it during the incident.
