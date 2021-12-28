Spring Creek to combine with La Porte City for elections going forward

BLACK HAWK COUNTY — Voters in the unincorporated southeast corner of the county will now officially vote with La Porte City residents again, beginning in the next election in 2022.

The Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors agreed Tuesday to approve combining Spring Creek Township, which sits in the southeastern corner of the county north of the Cedar River, with nearby Big Creek Township and the city of La Porte City.

The board also voted to approve the county’s new redistricting maps, with only that change out of the county’s 17 rural townships.

The request to combine the precincts was made by the auditor’s office, which noted it would save the county approximately $1,000 per polling location per election.

“We’ll save taxpayers by consolidating,” said Karen Showalter, elections manager.

Only a couple dozen voters from Spring Creek voted in the last municipal election, though 214 voted in the last presidential election out of 250 registered, according to Grant Veeder, county auditor. The three were already combined in the last municipal election because there was no legislative district conflict.

Big Creek Township contains La Porte City, and those two have always been combined, Veeder said. Spring Creek was a separate voter precinct prior to 1992, when it combined with La Porte City and Big Creek “due to the low turnout in Spring Creek.”

In 2012, a legislative boundary was drawn between Big Creek and Spring Creek, forcing separate precincts by law. State redistricting this fall placed them back within the same boundary, Veeder said, allowing for them to recombine.

