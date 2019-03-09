DES MOINES -- By this summer, Iowans may be able to bet on Cubs games, use medical cannabis for more ailments and get birth control without a doctor’s prescription, if things continue to progress at the Iowa Capitol.
The state also could have a new process for choosing judges and be on the path to amend the constitution to include anti-abortion language.
Those are among the dozens of bills that cleared a key deadline last week and remain alive in the Legislature.
Bills that did not clear at least one committee are dead for the session, although there are tricks lawmakers can use to resurrect a bill.
The deadline does not apply to tax and budget bills.
One bill that survived that legislative “funnel” would legalize sports betting in Iowa. Bets could be placed at casinos and online, taxed and regulated by the agency that oversees casinos and horse racing.
Similar bills passed through policy committees in both the House and Senate and now will be considered by each chamber’s tax policy committee.
Bobby Kaufmann, who chairs the committee that approved the House version, said the question is not whether sports gambling exists but whether the state should legalize, tax and regulate it.
“The Legislature has two options,” Kaufmann said. “Option one, we can stick our head in the sand, click our heels and really hope this goes away. Option two is to regulate and tax (sports betting).”
Opponents worry about expanding legalizing gambling and the potential for negative impact on college athletics in Iowa.
Judicial nomination
Legislation to change the way Iowa judges are selected is alive in both the Senate and House, despite concerns from the state bar association and others that it is an attempt by Republicans to pack the courts.
Currently, the governor appoints half the members of judicial nominating commissions and lawyers elect other lawyers to the other half. The commissions interview candidates and forward three names for each judicial vacancy to the governor, who picks one. Judges and justices later face voters, who decide if they stay on the bench.
Senate File 237 would eliminate lawyers from picking other lawyers to serve on any of the commissions. The House version was amended last week so lawyers would play much the same role they do now on the district panels — but not for the Iowa Court of Appeals and the Iowa Supreme Court.
“A lot of the concerns we dealt with when we removed some of the things related to the district courts and focused more on the state commission,” House Judiciary Committee Chairman Steve Holt, R-Denison, said.
Republican argue allowing lawyers to fill half the seats on the nominating commissions reduces public participation and accountability.
Opponents, such as the Iowa State Bar Association, point out the statewide nominating commission is 69 percent Republican and 31 percent Democratic -- leaving the GOP with a far greater share of representation on the panel than it has in the Iowa electorate overall.
The House measure calls for eight members to be appointed by the governor, the majority and minority party leadership of the House and Senate each would appoint two lawyers, and the Iowa Supreme Court would appoint one lawyer.
Vouchers
Vouchers -- otherwise known as education savings grants -- are alive, if only by the thinnest of margins. The Senate Education Committee approved Senate File 372 with two Republicans joining Democrats in opposition.
The grants would be available for K-12 private school students starting in 2020. The bill does not yet have a fiscal analysis, but a similar proposal in 2018 would have cost the state $265 million each year, according to the state’s nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency.
But the bill will likely die in the House, according to Education Committee Chairman Cecil Dolecheck, R-Mount Ayr.
“If it does come over, I don’t think I have the votes over here in the House to move any kind of a voucher bill,” he said.
Dolecheck prefers supporting students in nonpublic schools through a tax credit to people who contribute to Student Tuition Organizations.
“You want to keep the private schools and public schools separate,” he said. “They have a different set of criteria. Their autonomy, for the most part, a lot of them would like to keep.”
Traffic cameras
Efforts to ban automated systems for traffic law enforcement appear dead, but a plan to regulate traffic cameras and scoop the money to support state public safety efforts moved forward.
A House bill would allow local governments to install traffic cameras in “high-risk” areas after public hearings. Under the bill approved by the Public Safety Committee 21-0, cities would keep 40 percent of the revenue after overhead costs, and 60 percent would be forwarded to the Department of Public Safety.
The change is opposed by cities, counties and one of the companies that provides the traffic cameras.
A similar bill, was approved by a Senate subcommittee but didn’t see committee action.
Medical cannabis
Bills expanding the availability of medical cannabis have cleared committees in both legislative chambers.
Both the House and Senate versions would allow a physician assistant or nurse practitioner to approve a patient’s use of medical cannabidiol under the state program. Both would replace “untreatable pain” with “severe and chronic pain” on the list of debilitating medical conditions approved for treatment by cannabidiol. The Senate bill includes post-traumatic stress disorder.
There differences that would have to be reconciled if the legislation advances. For example, the House bill removes the percentage cap on the amount of tetrahydrocannabinol medical cannabidiol can contain and prohibits dispensing more than 20 grams of THC to a patient in a 90-day period. The bill allows the department of public health to lower this limit.
Rep. Jarad Klein, R-Keota, is seeking a compromise that can get broad approval.
“We’re never going to end up in a perfect place,” Klein said, “but we can continue to take steps to provide relief to sick Iowans.”
Birth control
A proposal to allow women to purchase birth control from a pharmacist without a prescription cleared the funnel in the Senate. The bill was proposed by Gov. Kim Reynolds and has received bipartisan support.
Supporters lauded the effort to make contraceptives more accessible to women, especially in rural areas where it may be more difficult to see a doctor. Opponents, mostly faith-based groups, cited concerns for women’s health by removing doctors from the process.
Abortion
Senate Republicans, upset the Iowa Supreme Court struck down a law requiring a three-day waiting period to get an abortion, want to amend the constitution to state it does not guarantee the right to an abortion.
A lower court later struck down a law that would have banned all abortions once a fetal heartbeat could be detected.
The plan has strong Republican support in the Senate with 29 GOP members signing on.
Rep. Steve Holt, R-Denison, said the proposal will get a hearing in the House.
“From a personal perspective, I am pro-life, and I’m not at all pleased with what I consider to be an activist (Iowa) Supreme Court that struck down our heartbeat law. So I would like to see a remedy to that,” Holt said.
Iowa’s constitution can be changed only by resolution that passes consecutive two-year General Assemblies (meaning this bill, if it passes both chambers, must do so again in 2021 at the earliest) and then by a public vote.
