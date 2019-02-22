DES MOINES — The legalization of sports betting in Iowa took two steps forward Thursday at the Iowa Capitol.
Committees in each chamber approved separate but similar proposals that would enable Iowans to bet on professional and college athletic events and on daily fantasy sports websites.
The proposals would allow Iowa’s casinos to house sports gambling in the casinos and online.
Revenue from sports betting would be taxed, and the industry would be regulated by the state’s racing and gaming commission.
Bobby Kaufmann, a Republican state legislator from Wilton who chairs the Iowa House committee through which one of the proposals will pass, said the question before state lawmakers is not whether sports gambling exists or will expand, but whether the state should legalize, tax and regulate it.
“The Legislature has two options,” Kaufmann said. “Option one, we can stick our head in the sand, click our heels and really hope this goes away. Option two is to regulate and tax (sports betting).”
A panel of three Iowa House Republicans and two Democrats approved the House proposal after hearing from myriad stakeholders.
Opponents, including faith-based groups, said they do not support any form of gambling expansion in Iowa because of the potential for issues that arise from addiction.
A representative of the faith-based organization The Family Leader caused a stir during the House subcommittee meeting when he compared gambling to prostitution. The Family Leader’s Chuck Hurley noted when gambling first burst on the scene in Iowa, proponents said it would help with economic development.
“If you’re in favor of promoting the gambling vice for economic development, what about prostitution?” Hurley asked.
Kaufmann responded tersely, “Seriously?”
A lobbyist for some professional athletic organizations expressed disappointment their requests were not met in the House bill. The leagues asked for input into which types of in-game bets would be allowed, and for a requirement that the casinos purchase from the leagues’ data that will decide the bets.
“We do still have concerns that this bill does not address ensuring there’s a square game for all players and all bettors in Iowa,” said Christopher Rants, who lobbies on behalf of the professional baseball, basketball and golf leagues.
A representative for the casinos said they are pleased with the decision to have them operate sports betting in Iowa, but asked House members to include a provision — in the Senate bill — that requires bettors to first establish their sports betting account in-person at a casino. That requirement would be in place for the first 18 months, should the law pass.
The Senate’s proposal passed out of the chamber’s state government committee by an 8-6 vote, with one Republican joining the committee’s Democrats in voting against it.
Tony Bisignano, a Democratic senator from Des Moines, said he supports legalizing sports betting but could not vote for the bill because it does not yet specify the tax rate on sports betting revenue or the licensing fees the state will charge casinos that house sports betting.
The House bill contains both: a 6.75 percent tax on revenue and annual fees of $15,000 for sports betting and $5,000 for daily fantasy sports.
The Senate bill is now eligible for debate in the full Iowa Senate.
Those details will be added into the Senate proposal as it next goes to the chamber’s tax-writing committee.
Kaufmann said he will run the House bill next week in the full House state government committee.
