Split council rejects giving away Cedar Falls industrial park land for new storage facility

CEDAR FALLS — The City Council declined Monday to give away municipal land in its industrial park for a new mini-storage facility along Production Drive.

The vote was 3-2 against the development agreement for 4.7 acres at no cost to the developer CF Storage, LLC. The project is proposed at a prime location where West Viking Road and Production Drive intersect at the entrance into the park.

Councilor Simon Harding was absent. Councilor Dave Sires abstained because of a conflict of interest. Councilors Daryl Kruse, Susan deBuhr and Dustin Ganfield dissented.

“It’s a great project, but I’d hate to give up the land,” said deBuhr after the meeting. “I don’t think it is good stewardship.”

Construction of the 205 units was planned for the spring. According to the agreement, the facility would have been valued at a minimum of $1.4 million and $1.7 million in overall property valuation.

“My opinion is that the developer has a plan in place, which would be attractive and pleasant appearing on a buffered corner, and would provide service to the nearby neighborhood and others,” Councilor Gil Schultz said in a text message after the meeting.

Additionally, part of the agreement included the company having a right of first refusal on the 3.24 acres of city-owned land immediately to the south.

Developer Brian Wingert, representing the ownership group, initially didn’t wish to comment to The Courier as he was leaving City Hall after the meeting. But he answered the question of whether he thinks the item will be back on the council's agenda for consideration, with “that’s my hope.”

Harding or any of the three dissenting councilors could motion for reconsideration at the next meeting. That would be the only opportunity, per council meeting procedure.

During discussion on the agreement, deBuhr also portrayed the site as a “gateway” to the industrial park, and asked if there were regulations on the facility’s “style.”

“We’ve got a project here that I think will probably be one of the best looking storage facility sites you’ll see probably across the state,” said Wingert. “We worked with Shane (Graham, the city's economic development coordinator,) extensively. From day one, their number one requirement, to even having a discussion about this project, was what’s it going to look like as you make that corner and as you turn into the industrial park.”

Ganfield noted to The Courier that he didn’t believe the city would be getting “the best bang for its buck” if it gave the land away. One reason was an industrial park is meant, in part, to bring jobs to the area. His other objection was that it is not the right fit with the residential properties to the west.

“I don’t think it is in the best spot,” he said.

Ganfield and Kruse pressed city staff during the meeting on whether it could be built in another area of the city, to which Community Development Director Stephanie Sheetz said there was a recently proposed conversion of a property into storage units on Midway Drive.

City Administrator Ron Gaines also affirmed there are other areas with the proper zoning where the facility could be built.

"The original intention of the industrial park was to promote places for manufacturing and entities that employed multiple people to help increase the tax base of Cedar Falls, not only in the industrial park but throughout the community for housing, and have those employees spend their money in other businesses within the community," said Kruse in a text message.

Besides the transfer of the deed, no additional tax incentives were offered to the developer.

“The land incentive is consistent with our general economic development incentives that (are) offered by the city,” said Gaines.

He also noted “there is a need" for the storage units in that part of the community.

“As a person, who at one time did have to utilize a storage facility, it was very close to my house, and I feel like that was the beauty of the storage facility," said Councilor Kelly Dunn. "If I was going to use it, and needing to access it, it was great that it was close to my house."